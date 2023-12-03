PORTLAND – Priscilla Cole Slack, 73, daughter of the late Ken and Lena Cole, passed peacefully on Nov. 29, 2023, with family by her side due to complications from COVID. She was born in Portland on Nov. 15, 1950, grew up in New Jersey, attended the School of Visual Arts in New York City, and returned to Portland in her 20’s.

A devout Catholic, Priscilla served her church and community through countless hours of volunteering at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, the Monastery of the Precious Blood, and at the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen. She also volunteered for many years in the chaplain’s office at Maine Medical Center, as a receptionist at the offices of the Diocese of Portland, and, most recently, served as a Eucharistic minister at Mercy Hospital. Priscilla was always there for her friends and family by phone call and greeting card. She will be remembered for her positive attitude and ready smile.

She is survived by her two brothers, Kenneth Cole and his wife Anne Ireland, Charles Cole and his wife Rebecca; two sisters, Patricia Cole and Susan Stanford; four nephews, four nieces; one great nephew; and her longtime dear friend, Larry Niskanen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Priscilla’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in her memory to:

St. Vincent de Paul

Soup Kitchen

307 Congress St

Portland, ME 04101

