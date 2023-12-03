BIDDEFORD – Albert Murray, 85 of Ray St., Biddeford, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. He was born on Dec. 3, 1937 in Biddeford and the son of Robert and Irene Murray. Albert lost his mother at the age of eight years old, but had a very close relationship with his dad, older siblings and sister Elsie Boudreau who stepped up to the role (they share the same birthday).

Albert attended Saco schools and was a graduate of Thornton Academy where he developed his music and vocals talent as part of the glee club and continued as an active member of the Alumni, recently performing at the 60th reunion for the TA class of 1956. After high school, Albert transferred to Kentucky for basic training with the Army and served in the military police.

Albert shared his gift of music to many in the community, forming the Ole Tyme band around 2010 and regularly played at area senior centers and nursing facilities right to the day of his passing. Albert owned and operated businesses within the community to include; Scammons Variety, Kinmonds Rental and Twin City Seafood Market.

Albert married his sweetheart wife Carmen and they were married 64 years until she passed in April of this year. Together they raised their family in Biddeford, creating a beloved space for gatherings and cherished memory making. Albert was very involved as a proud father and grandfather; the greatest fan support you could ask for. Although Albert made every effort to participate and prepare for the holiday season with his family, unfortunately his broken heart just could not make it through a Christmas season without her.

Albert is survived by his sister Elsie Boudreau of Saco, and predeceased by siblings Richard, Robert, Althea, Catherine, Walter and Leroy Albert. He is also survived by his three children Celeste Cloutier and husband Larry of Saco, Jocelyn Murray of Rochester, NH and John Murray and wife Kim of Schnecksville, Pa; his four grandchildren Eryn DiPhilippo Ellis and husband Josh, Joseph Cloutier, Thomas Cloutier and wife Amanda, and Julia Murray; as well as the light of his last days his great grandson Levi Albert Ellis.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours at Dennet & Craig Funeral Home in Saco on Monday evening, Dec. 4, 2023 from 5 – 7 p.m. A small and private service with family will be held Tuesday morning, Dec. 5, 2023 at 10 a.m. Albert’s niece, Elaine Parent Prinssen will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford at 11 a.m. with final blessings. Following these services, the family invites you to celebrate the life of Albert Murray at noon at the Grange Hall #53, 168 North St., Saco, Maine.