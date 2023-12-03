SACO – David Albert Dyer, 74, of Saco, died unexpectedly Nov. 30, 2023, at Maine Medical Center. He was born in Portland Jan. 16, 1949, the son of Albert David Dyer and Gladys (Currie) Dyer.

Dave grew up in Westbrook, and graduated in 1967 as class President from Westbrook High. He then accepted a full scholarship to the University of Maine in Orono where he earned his BS in Chemical Engineering. After graduation he served in the Maine National Guard and then moved on to graduate school at The Institute of Paper Chemistry in Appleton, Wisc. In 1971 he married his high school sweetheart, Judi (Rogers). They celebrated 52 years of marriage in August 2023. Dave retired from International Paper after 40 years.

﻿He is survived by his wife Judi (Rogers) Dyer; his daughter Angela Mary Dyer; his sister Nancy (Dyer) Plowman Sandreuter; nephew Scott Plowman and partner Lisa Kennard; great nephew Ian King, his wife Julia and great great nephew Colton King, nephew Nate Plowman, and his wife Melissa and great nieces Kylie and Natalie Plowman; sister-in-law Sharon Rogers, and nephew Mark Rogers.

﻿Dave was a devoted husband and father to Judi and Angela. and he loved spending time with his entire family, particularly at their camp on Pequawket Lake in Limington. He and Judi were inseparable. He spent countless hours with Angela and her horses throughout the years. He loved to golf and was always involved in every organization wherever they lived.

﻿A celebration of life will be held Dec. 6 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Dolby, Blais, Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. Friends are welcome.

﻿To express condolences or to participate in David’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to:

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (Northern New England Chapter) or:

The Maine State Society for the Protection of

Animals (MSSPA) or:

the American Lab Rescue

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous