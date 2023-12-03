PORTLAND – David Alston MacVane, III, 63, died on Nov. 29, 2023.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. A funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel at 1 p.m.

To view David’s full obituary and memorial page, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous