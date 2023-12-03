David Alston MacVane III

PORTLAND – David Alston MacVane, III, 63, died on Nov. 29, 2023.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. A funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel at 1 p.m.

To view David’s full obituary and memorial page, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

﻿

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.