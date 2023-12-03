PORTLAND – Joanne Ellen McAloon, 89, passed away on Nov. 29, 2023, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Born on Nov.16, 1934 in Holden, Mass., Joanne was the daughter of William and Mary Louise (Kane) Curran.

﻿Joanne was a proud graduate of Orono High School in 1952 and furthered her education earning her associate degree from Beal College. While working at the New England Telephone Company in Bangor, she met her future husband and the father of their four children, Richard McAloon. They were married for 22 years but remained friends throughout her lifetime. The McAloon family moved from Orono to Portland in 1972. Joanne returned to working outside the home in 1979, first for the Portland Public Schools and then as a telephone operator with New England Telephone, retiring in 1996.

﻿Joanne had a love for travel and cruises, exploring various parts of the US, multiple Caribbean islands, Ireland, England, Scotland and Italy. Joanne also enjoyed road trips with her daughters and her twice yearly trips to the casino with a group of friends. Joanne was a season ticket holder for multiple years at both the Good Theater in Portland and the Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick. Though she loved to travel, she loved the comfort of her home even more. She was proud of her meticulous home and her financial knowledge. She was a strong New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. Joanne formed quality friendships with many women on her bowling league among them, Mim Thornton and Joan Della Torre. She remained lifelong friends with her Orono buddies and looked forward to their annual trip to Wells.

﻿Joanne faced heartache with the loss of her oldest daughter, Mary Staszko, who passed away in 2012. She is also predeceased by her brothers, John and James Curran.

﻿Joanne is survived by her sons James and his wife, Theresa McAloon, and Thomas McAloon, daughter Margaret Littlefield, and son-in-law Michael Staszko. She is also survived by her grandchildren Katelyn and husband James Winnie, Kelsey and husband Brock Norberg, Anya and husband Joshua Moore; and great-grandchildren, Easton and Trevor Winnie, Gideon Norberg, and Marek Moore. Additionally, Joanne leaves behind many cousins; a nephew and a niece.

Joanne wished to express special thanks to her doctor, Wendy Cathcart, for many years of care. The family also expresses gratitude to all the staff at Hospice of Southern Maine and at Gosnell for the excellent care provided to Joanne.

﻿Visiting hours will be held from 3 – 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

﻿Burial will be private and at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Orono.

﻿In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Joanne’s memory to a charity of your choosing

