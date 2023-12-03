STANDISH – Pamala A. (Abbott) Mosley of Standish passed away Nov. 23, 2023. She was born on September 24, 1943, in Westbrook, daughter of Howard and Estella Abbott (McMahan).
She attended school in Westbrook. She was a 1961 graduate of Westbrook High School. She graduated with a B.S. in Education from Gorham State Teacher’s College, Gorham, in 1965 and a M.A. in Speech and Communications from Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant, Mich., in 1972. She was the first in her family to earn a Baccalaureate degree and the first to earn a Master’s degree.
She married George E. Mosley of Standish in 1966 in Westbrook. She and her husband lived in many places until their retirement to Maine in 2007. She was a retiree of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with 15 years of service with the Commonwealth’s Bureau of Payroll Operations. In her early years she taught school in Maine, Kentucky, and Wisconsin, was a manager for Hickory Farms and Swiss Colony stores, and was a volunteer and employee of the Museum of Science in Boston.
She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, George of Standish; brother David Abbott and his wife Judy of South Paris, Maine; beloved cousins; nieces, nephews; grandnieces, and grandnephews. She is also survived by beloved sisters and brothers-in-law.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers,
a donation may be made to:
the Arthritis Foundation
Donations
PO Box 96280
Washington, DC 20077 or
your favorite charity
