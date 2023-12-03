AUGUSTA – Sharon died peacefully at her health-care facility on Dec. 1, 2023, in the town of Augusta. She was born on June 14, 1942 in Portland, the daughter of the late Edward L Casey and Catherine Bean Lunt.

She attended Deering High School. Then married her high school sweetheart Ralph E. Jackson and they settled on Peaks Island where they raised their four girls. She and Ralph owned Jackson’s Service Center where she pumped gas and did business management for the company.

She was employed by J.C Penney and worked retail for the Jewelry Dept. in both South Portland and West Palm Beach, Fla., where they moved to in the early 90’s.

She enjoyed dancing, square dancing, and tennis. She also had many friends she kept in contact with for many years.

Sharon was predeceased by her parents Edward and Catherine, as well as her husband Ralph of 32 years. Surviving are her four daughters Kelley, Katherine, Kimberly, and Kristie; nine grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 5, 2023 at A.T.Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Dec. 6, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street.

To share memories of Sharon or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

the Alzheimer’s

Association at

Alzheimersassociation.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous