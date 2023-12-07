WINDHAM – Roger D. Doiron, 85, of Windham, passed away at home on Dec. 1, 2023 with his wife and son by his side.

Roger was born on Nov. 22, 1938 in Westbrook, the son of Lewis and Clair (Leblanc) Doiron. He grew up in Westbrook and married his loving wife Cynthia (Cail) on Dec. 22, 1967. Together they raised three children, Richard, Kristine and Jennifer. Cindy and Roger would have celebrated 56 years together on the 22nd.

﻿Roger worked at SD Warren for 23 years and then retired from DownEast Energy. He loved the outdoors. Especially hunting, fishing and snowmobiling with the Eustis Boys. In the summer he enjoyed his garden and rides to get ice cream after dinner. When it was open, you could find him at Beech Ridge watching the races. He also spent many hours in his workshop at home carving wood, building bird houses or doing a new craft.

﻿He was a 50+ year member of the Corner Stone Masonic Lodge, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason.

﻿Roger is survived by his wife Cynthia (Cail), son Richard and wife Robin, daughter Kristine and husband Ken, daughter Jennifer and wife Rebecca, brother Paul and wife Ruth, sister-in- law Carol; four grandchildren; a great granddaughter; a bonus daughter Julie and her husband Rob; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both his parents, a brother Donald and sister Irene.

﻿There will be a visitation held at the Masonic Hall 964 River Road Windham, Saturday Dec. 9 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

﻿

