Malone, David Olan 84, of Columbia, Tenn., Dec. 6, at home. Visit 4-5 p.m., Dec. 14 , Oakes and Nichols Funeral Home, Columbia, Tenn. Celebration of life to follow at the Rebel in Columbia, Tenn.
