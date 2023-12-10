Shelley, Hope M. 90, of Wells, Dec. 7, in Wells. Service 11 a.m., Dec. 15, Congregational Church of Wells. Arrangements Bibber Memorial Chapel, Wells
Shelley, Hope M. 90, of Wells, Dec. 7, in Wells. Service 11 a.m., Dec. 15, Congregational Church of Wells. Arrangements Bibber Memorial Chapel, Wells
