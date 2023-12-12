WESTBROOK – James Emmet “Jim” Malia, 89, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 with his beloved wife Barbara by his side. He was born on Nov. 9, 1934 in Portland the son of the late Martin and Mary (McCafferty) Malia.

James grew up in South Portland, “God’s Country” as he would frequently refer to it, eventually graduating from South Portland High School. After high school, he enlisted in the US Army where he became an SP3 Communications Specialist. After his service, Jim attended Bryant University in Rhode Island for accounting and married his late first wife Rochelle Lajoie. James’ professional career was primarily in the accounting field, eventually settling in running the books at Portland Rubber Company.

In June of 1987, James married wife Barbara Dube. Over the next 36 years, the two welcomed five grandchildren and everything that comes along with being grandparents. Over those years the two joyfully frequented many baseball, hockey, and soccer games, sometimes multiple in one day. The two are also members of the Portland ELKS Club and the Italian Heritage. In James’ free time, he enjoyed playing golf, especially after his retirement from Portland Rubber.

In addition to his parents Martin and Mary, James was predeceased by his wife Rochelle Lajoie Malia; son Michael James Malia; his brothers John, Martin, and George Malia.

James is survived by his wife, Barbara (Dube) Malia; daughter Laurie (Malia) Candage and her husband Douglas of Freeport, grandson Brooks Candage and his fiancé Alison Evers of Westbrook, grandson Taylor Candage of Portland, extended family Robert Dube and his wife Shannon of Gray, grandson Cameron Dube of Gray; Rhonda (Dube) Corbett and her husband Randell of Westbrook, granddaughter Jenessa Corbett and her fiancé Andrew Roderigue of Gray, grandson Derek Corbett of Westbrook; two brothers Daniel and Richard Malia; sisters Helen (Malia) Scott, Mary (Malia) Perry and Margaret (Malia) Eckert.

The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Avita of Stroudwater and Compassus Hospice care for their wonderful care.

Visitation will be held 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday at St.

Pius X Catholic Church, 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery

In South Portland.

To share memories of James or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.Athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in James’ name to:

The Alzheimer’s

Association

Maine Chapter

383 U.S.Rt.1 Suite 2 C

Scarborough, ME 04074