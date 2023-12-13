LEWISTON – Ronald Colton, a resilient soul, passed away on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at the age of 73. Born March 8, 1950, in Portland, to the late Maurice Colton Jr. and Cecelia Z. (Young) Colton.

He attended Holy Cross Grammar School and proudly graduated from South Portland High School. Growing up in the Willard Square area of South Portland, he cherished the memories of his childhood, particularly the time spent with friends and family at Willard Beach and the surrounding area.

In his earlier years, Ron applied his talents as a Master Plumber. His natural ability to solve complex mechanical problems set him apart.

He is survived by his three children, Jarod Colton of Portland, Shauna Herrick (William) of Methuen, Mass., Seth Colton (Christina) of Greenville, SC.; and two grandsons. Additionally, Ron is survived by his brother, Maurice Colton III (Kathleen) of Rockland, and Matinicus Island, and two sisters, Christine Rohman (Robert) of Portland and Karen Dobransky (Glenn) of Windham; one niece and two nephews.

Despite facing numerous health challenges throughout the years, he maintained an unwavering sense of humor until the very end. His ability to find joy in life’s moments, even in the face of adversity, was a testament to his resilience.

As we say our goodbyes, let us remember him for the laughter we shared. May he rest in peace.

A burial service will take place Friday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. at New Cavalry Cemetery in South Portland.