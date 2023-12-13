SOUTH PORTLAND – Linda R. Crangle, 74, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough with her loving family by her side.

Linda was born on Oct. 12, 1949 in Rumford, a daughter of Leon and Madelyn (Kelly) Frost. She was educated in the Portland school system and graduated from South Portland High School. Linda worked hard all of her life to raise her three children. She worked part-time at Levinsky’s and later began working for Dr. Ray Holden on Woodfords Corner where she was the office manager. She later worked as a caseworker at DHHS for many years where she retired.

In 1986, through mutual friends John and Pam Welch, she was introduced to Bob Crangle. They were married in 1988. Family was everything to her. Her focus was always her children and grandchildren whom she fiercely loved and cherished. Linda was witty and enjoyed making others laugh. She lived with great strength and courage and faced life’s challenges with grace and dignity.

She was welcomed to Heaven by her parents; brothers Harlan Frost and William Frost, a sister, Shirley Frost; both of her beloved sons, Dana L. MacLean and Allen P. MacLean “AP”.

Linda is survived by her husband, Robert F. Crangle; daughter, Venus E. MacLean, “Little Miss Late”; granddaughters Kayla M. MacLean – her “Special Little Angel” and her fiancé Grady T. Nee, Bryanna MacLean, all of South Portland; daughter in-law, Stephanie M. Larrabee of Portland; brother, Eugene Howe and his wife Louis of Topsham, sister, Leta Petit and her husband Ralph of Westbrook, brother, Daniel Frost and his wife Maureen of Chelsea; her best little buddy, Annie Morse and many other nieces and nephews whom she also loved dearly.

She will be remembered for her loving nature and her selfless devotion to her family. Her family would like to express their great gratitude to the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their compassion in taking precious care of their beloved Linda.

“No more suffering baby. I’ll love you forever and ever. Big Bear Hug, Grampaw. “She was such a sweet caring soul.’’

Visiting hours celebrating Linda’s life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland.

