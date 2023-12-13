BURNHAM – Susan C. Reichert (McLain) of Burnham, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2023, in her home. Sue was born in Portland on Nov. 21, 1951, to Thomas O. McLain Sr. and Bernice F. McLain.

Sue was a hardworking, independent mother who strived to make sure her children knew they were loved, and they had what was needed (and when possible, what they wanted). She truly enjoyed helping the people in her life and it showed. A conversation with Sue usually contained lots of laughter and common-sense counsel; people always felt better after talking with her.

Sue undoubtedly had a servant’s heart. She was a devoted participant in the local food pantry and a long-time employee of Xact where she had many friends. While employed there, she used her customer service talents with different accounts including the Arbor Day Foundation. Sue always enjoyed cooking and looking for new recipes (so many recipes) to share with her family and friends.

She has moved to her new home with her Lord and Savior, singing and praising Him. What a joyous eternal life!

Susan was predeceased by her father, Tom, and her mother, Bernice.

She is survived here on God’s earth by her daughter, Terri Hatch and Terri’s husband Nathan, her son, Troy Reichert and Troy’s wife Mindy; her brother, Thomas McLain Jr. and Tom’s wife Deby, her sister, Phyllis Viets and Phyllis’ husband Peter, her sister, Micki Strange and Micki’s husband Keith; her grandchildren Rhiannon, Madison, Noah, Mikaela and Trenton; as well as her cousins; nieces, nephews; and friends.

The world was indeed blessed in the time Sue was on this Earth. While she will be missed, we ask that you focus on the fond memories and multiply the caring nature she embodied daily.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for late Spring/early Summer of 2024.

