WEST BATH – Alan M. Orr, 72, of West Bath passed away Dec. 12, 2023.

He was born in Brunswick to Kenneth and Anne Orr on Oct. 12, 1951. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1969 and went on to graduate from the United States Coast Guard Academy in 1973. While at the Academy he was a top-notch marksman and proudly rowed for the crew team.

Alan sailed on The Eagle, served on the USCGC Woodrush, spent a year on Attu Island in Alaska, and served at the Duluth station where he later met his wife, Judy of 43 years. Alan was active duty until 1980 and continued serving in the Reserves as a Commander. He also worked as a Mechanical Engineer at Bath Iron Works, where he retired after 28 years.

Alan was an active participant in his children’s lives, Kristin and Michael, which included coaching soccer, attending dance practices, and his latest venture, helping Michael build a garage. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an avid fisherman and hunter; although, he spent more time reading his favorite book than watching for deer. He loved telling stories and was the first person to laugh at his own expense.

He was an excellent self-taught carpenter, built two homes and helped his life-long best friend Gerard, build a camp at Moosehead. He could craft a solution to fix any problem; except for that stubborn Model-A engine.

He was a devoted husband, father, son, and was the first to offer help to anyone in need. He volunteered throughout the community and offered communion to home-bound individuals through All Saints Parish. Alan was the rock of his family, a humble, kindhearted, witty and generous soul.

Alan was predeceased by his father and mother; brother, Dana; father-in-law, Howard and mother-in-law, Margaret.

Alan is survived by his wife Judy; his children Kristin and Michael (Colby Gail); brother, Scott (Katherine), sister, Sandra, sisters-in-law Eka and Michelle; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday Dec 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A Catholic mass with Military Honors will be held on Monday Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. at St Charles Borromeo Church, Brunswick.

Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. Condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared with the family at http://www.StetsonsFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to

Tunnel to Towers

Foundation (www.t2t.org)

in memory of Alan Orr.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous