YORK – David C. Michniewicz, 83, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

He was born Jan. 27, 1940 in Winchendon, Mass., son of the late John and Marion Hazel (Allen) Michniewicz.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22 in the Lucas and Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York. Funeral services will be private.

Visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous