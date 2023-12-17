FALMOUTH – Deborah (Philbrook) Belanger, 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, following a long battle with a neurodegenerative disease. Even as her disease progressed, she maintained a sparkle in her eye and her positivity shined through. Her husband, Scott Belanger, was by her side from high school through to her final days.

Deb lived a purposeful and active life full of family, professional accomplishments, and friendships. Her greatest qualities were her empathy and compassion, which everyone around her experienced. She had a long career in family counseling, mediation, and conflict resolution, where hundreds of families had the good fortune of working with her. She traveled to New York City, N.Y. and Boston, Mass. for example, as a Red Cross crisis counselor immediately following 9/11 and the Boston Marathon bombing. And she spent years working with Seeds of Peace, in the United States, Israel, and Jordan. Deb’s impact on the world and those who knew her was extraordinary.

Deb was the first of six siblings in the tight-knit, loving Philbrook family of Auburn. She met Scott at Edward Little High School and they were married after freshman year of college. Deb and Scott graduated from Colby College. It was shortly thereafter they began their family, first with Craig in Hanover, N.H., then with Nicole and Ryan in Wakefield, Mass., and finally with Bo in Portland. During this time they both completed graduate school and began their careers. One of her more remarkable qualities was her ability to create a community of friends and family wherever she lived. Throughout her life, she maintained strong connections to these people. Deb showed up for people, and this led to a life full of deep, impactful friendships, now carried on eternally.

Deb was a fun-loving, active and athletic person who was up for just about anything. Basketball was the family pastime, and Deb remains the only member of her family to play collegiately. She enjoyed running the waterfront and camp store for many summers at Hoop Basketball Camp in Casco. In addition to her ping-pong and waterskiing prowess, Deb had a passion for all exercise. She often convinced others to join her, whether it be on a run, a walk, or taking any type of exercise class. We are not sure she ever turned down an invite for a game, a trip, or an opportunity to spend time with family and friends.

The blessing of having children young allowed for another blessing – grandchildren. She was a natural, on-the-floor, game-playing, adventure-seeking, and loving grandmother. She leaves behind Grace, Mary, Bradley, and Caroline of Craig and Abby Belanger in Cumberland; Max, Annie, and Ellie of Nicole and Steve LaBrie in Hingham, Mass.; Bella, Chance, Trey, and one-on-the-way of Ryan and Rachel Belanger in Boston, Mass. They, along with Bo and Kristen Belanger of Los Angeles, Calif., spent a joyful final Thanksgiving with “Nannie”.

We would like to thank her caregivers, especially Linda Grover, whose companionship in Deb’s final years provided great comfort to our family. We’d like to thank The Cedars’ staff in Portland, where Deb lived since 2021. We are told she was the light of that community with her infectious smiles and positive attitude. Scott was there each day with her, and he, too, became an integral part of the community as well.

Our family remains ever grateful to Deb’s loyal friends and her siblings who brought her so much joy. Their deep love and care for Deb was shown through weekly visits, fun excursions, and an everlasting mission to keep a smile on her face.

Mourning Deb is her loving and devoted husband, Scott Belanger; their four children and spouses; and nine grandchildren; her father, Malcolm Philbrook, her mother-in law, Jacqueline Belanger; her sister, Sharon (and Denis) Bergeron, her sister, Linda (and Robert) Dana, her brother, Michael (and Debora) Philbrook, her sister, Pamela (and Justin) Leary, and her sister, Karen Philbrook; and her beloved aunts, uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

Deb was predeceased by her mother, Sandra Philbrook, her father-in-law, Bradley Belanger; and her granddaughter, Bella Belanger, whom she now holds in Heaven.

There will be visiting hours at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home at 199 Woodford St. in Portland on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a celebration of Deb’s well-lived life at a future date in the New Year.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Belanger family.

In lieu of flowers,

please call an old friend, extend a smile and kindness to a stranger, and let your family know how much

you love them.

