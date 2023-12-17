WINDHAM – Ernest Charles Murphy “Charlie”, 93, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2023, surrounded by family and friends at Gosnell House in Scarborough.

He was the eldest of six children to Ernest D. Murphy and Hilda A. Salt, born on Jan. 3, 1930, in Boothbay.

After completing 8th grade, he worked with his father until he joined the U.S Navy at the age of 17.

Charlie proudly served in the Korean War with the U.S Navy, during this time he served on the USS Foss (DE-59). He was involved with the evacuation at Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. After serving for four years, he continued his service to our country in the U.S. Coast Guard for 18 years.

While serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, he served on the USCGC Chase and USCGC Acushnet. In his combined time of service, he earned several accommodations and medals including the United Nations and Korea Service Medals. Upon retirement, he earned the rank of E-7 Chief Petty Officer (CPO).

After completing his military service, Charlie moved on to work as a manager at the All Hands Club (later known as the Rusty Scupper) on the U.S. Coast Guard base in South Portland. He was a staple of the community and faithful employee for 22 years.

He was a member of the American Legion Westbrook Post 197, American Legion Post 35, VFW 832 South Portland, Masons Oxoboro Lodge 116 AF and AM Montville, Conn. Charlie was one of the founders and original plank owners of the Portland Maine USCG Cutterman’s Association (1986).

Charlie enjoyed camping, boating, and cooking. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his beloved daughter, “Chicky”, and grandchildren at the home they shared in Windham.

He was predeceased by his beloved late wife, Lillie Murphy, who passed away in 2014; as well as his adopted daughter, Linda Trott (from first wife, survived by Cathy and Tiffany); his brother, Gerald Murphy and his sister, Ida Scott.

Charlie is also survived by his biological daughter, Coletta “Chicky” Higgins and her husband Ian Higgins with their children Catherine and Elizabeth Higgins, and Kelesy Lambert-Fortunato and her husband Garrett Fortunato with her son Nathaniel Lambert. He was very close as well to his stepson, Mark Edwards and his wife Lynn Edwards and their children and grandchildren; brother, James Murphy and his wife Dawn Murphy, brother, Niels Murphy, sister, Barbara McLellan and her husband Myron McLellan; along with many nieces and nephews. Children he loved and considered dear to his heart, Colleen Somma, Catherine Alexander, Sherry Norton, Brian Flanders, and Daniel Flanders.

A man of extraordinary generosity, of unwavering dedication, and of boundless compassion for the people in his life. His generosity was from his heart and he will always be remembered by the people who had the privilege of being a part of his life.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22), Buxton. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland. A reception will follow at his home at 11 Gabriella’s Way, Windham ME 04062. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to the

American Cancer Society