ENGLEWOOD, Fla. – John Douglas MacLeod passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2023 in Englewood, Fla.

John was born on Oct. 22, 1947 to Elaine and Russell MacLeod, and raised in Yarmouth with his older brother, Dick. He attended North Yarmouth Academy, followed by Colby College. He married Linda Milvaney in 1969 and welcomed their daughter, Heather, in 1971.

He taught at North Yarmouth Academy before embarking on a successful career in real estate and later in medical device sales.

He married Amelia Payson in 1982, and they welcomed son, William, in 1985 and son, James, in 1990.

John loved everything about boating and being on the water, and particularly loved spending time lobstering in Casco Bay and fishing virtually anywhere. He loved to read (thank you to Tom Clancy and James Michener for such a large supply of material) and loved music (especially favorites such as Judy Collins, John Denver, and Peter, Paul and Mary).

John was preceded in death by his parents; and beloved dogs Tammy, Tatum, Daisy, and Sampson.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather, sons William (Lindsay) and James; grandchildren Lucy and Declan; brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Barb MacLeod; niece, Anne (children Cayden and Sophie); nephew, Chris (Anik), companion Jeanne Swanson; and bestest pal Skippy.

At John’s request, there will be no funeral; a family memorial will be held on the water at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and other remembrances, the family requests donations be made in John’s memory to the

Suncoast Humane Society

6781 San Casa Dr.,

Englewood, FL 34224

941-484-7884;

http://www.humane.org/make-a-donation

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous