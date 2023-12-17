PORTLAND – Nancy (Paddock) Allen died Dec. 3, 2023, in Portland at the age of 87 years.

She was born June 22, 1936, in Lakewood, Ohio. Nancy grew up in North Olmsted, Ohio and Richfield, Ohio where she developed a love of farming, gardening, and animals that remained at her core for the rest of her life.

She graduated Muskingum College and completed her doctorate at Case Western University, later becoming Chief Psychologist at Brooklyn Jewish Medical Center and Kings County Hospital in New York City, N.Y., followed by many years of family counseling in private practice.

She spent many happy days sailing with her family and enjoying nature in New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Maine, and Chester Basin, Nova Scotia.

Nancy was one of those rare, truly kind human beings. She always had a smile for everyone and she never, ever ‘didn’t have time’ to talk or to listen. Nancy will always be remembered for her unbounded patience and a lifetime devoted to helping others–in her clinical practice professionally, in her spiritual practice with the church, and in her daily practice toward her many close friends and family members. Her compassion, independence and energy will never be forgotten by her loving family who were fortunate to share her life into her final days.

She is survived by her children David (Nanette) and Christopher (Jennifer), her stepchildren Bruce (Blair) and Cynthia (Sylvia); her brother, Don (Kim); her grandchildren Richard (Bianca), Geoffrey, Andrew, Christopher (Allison), and Nicholas; and her great-grandchildren Margaret, Ava, Lila, and Evan.

She was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Helen Paddock; and her inseparable companion of 43 years, Dr. John E. Allen.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to one of Nancy’s favorite charities:

The Nature Conservancy and

Child Fund International.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous