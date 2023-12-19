NORTH BERWICK – Ruth E. Cole went to her heavenly home on Dec. 15, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 24, 1933, in Hamilton, Massachusetts, to Marcius and Doris Babcock. Ruth then moved to North Berwick and was the last surviving graduate of North Berwick High School’s class of 1951.

She attended Wilfred Academy in Boston. While raising a family, she owned and operated “Ruth’s Beauty Salon” out of her home for over 50 years.

She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in North Berwick, where she taught Sunday School for many years.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Donald E. Cole, son-in-law, Ronald Roy, sisters, Mabel Campbell and Lucy Bragdon and brother, Nelson Babcock.

Ruth’s greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her four girls.

She is survived by her daughters: Pamela Roy; Joyce (Steven)Turcotte, Teresa (Shane) Michaud, Jennifer (Jim) Berard. Grandchildren: Jeremy (Donna) Turcotte, Sheri (Steve) Greenhalgh, Abbie (Nick) Gauthier, Audrey (Dave) Paskowski, Chandler (Sarah) Michaud, Natalie Ouellette, Hannah Michaud and Jeffrey (Brittany) Berard and great-grandchildren: Grace, Brayden, Kiko, Leksi, Addison, Lainey, Kallen, Charlotte, Katie and Emily.

Ruth is also survived by her brother, Robert Babcock, sister, Barbara Janelle and sister-in-law, Dorris Emery, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, December 20, at Johnson’s Funeral Home in North Berwick from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 21, at 11 a.m., at the Bethel Christian Church. A private interment for the immediate family will take place in the Hillside Cemetery. The family will then return to Bethel Church for a fellowship and celebration of Ruth’s life.

The Johnson Funeral Home has been entrusted with her services. Online condolences may be made at http://www.johnsonfuneralhomeme.com.

