GARDINER – Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Theodore Allen Purington Sr., best known as Pappy and Rooster, passed peacefully Wednesday morning Dec. 13, 2023, surrounded by his family at The Maine General Medical Center in Augusta after complications from surgery.

Ted was born on April 27, 1933, the second of seven children to Leo A. and Marion A. (Spear) Purington in Gardiner, Maine.

Ted grew up in Randolph and South Gardiner, then lived in Gardiner as an adult for his remaining years. He loved playing basketball and baseball throughout his youth and young adult years and had a “hook” nose to show the incidentals. He attended the Gardiner school system until his Junior year then completed his education in the “school of hard knocks.” As a teenager, he worked on the family farm which had 24,000 broiler chickens and cows. He also worked stacking lumber in the South Gardiner Lumber Company. Ted started driving a truck for Bridge Construction during Christmas vacation and never returned to school. He was a laborer, operating heavy equipment, driving a dump-truck then a bulldozer.

He was in the Army and the National Guard, serving in the Korean Conflict from 1953-1955. Later he drove a tractor trailer truck for St. Johnsbury Trucking from 1955-1957. Gradually he developed into blasting through Bridge Construction then joined his brother Dick and father Leo Sr. in their company Leo Purington & Sons.

Theodore married his high school sweetheart Judith Hutchings in 1957, and they had five children: Theodore, William, James, Thomas, and Theresa. Together, Ted and his wife started Maine Drilling and Blasting in 1966. Ted said, “I think I had more courage than brains.” He was a risk taker and never afraid of a challenge, developing the company with his strong work ethic. Most of his early business was started and sealed with a solid handshake. He said, “I’ve always believed in hard work and honesty. Do what you say you’ll do and do better than that.”

As owner and president of MD&B he contributed greatly to his community through employment and local development. Among his noteworthy jobs he blasted for the Bush family tennis courts in Kennebunkport, demolition of the Gardiner-Randolph bridge, Kennebec river ice jams and numerous highway developments including Maine’s I-295 and turnpike. With the help of their four sons, Ted’s legacy developed into the largest drilling and blasting company in the country. He retired in 1998 and continued to enjoy following MD&B’s progress.

He belonged to AGC (Associated General Contractors), Maine Better Transportation, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Disabled Veterans, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and was a life member of Elks Lodge #1293, American Legion Post #4 and Alumni GAHS class of 1953.

Ted was predeceased by his mother and father, brothers Robert and Richard and sister Rita Spear Quimby. Three brothers remain, Gary, Leo and John with wife Catherine, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ted is survived by his wife Judith of 67 years as well as their children, spouses and families: Theodore Jr. and (Natalie) of Dover, New Hampshire, and Naples, Florida, with children Theodore III and (Jennifer) Purington and daughter Sienna, Kristianna and (Michael) Robertson, and Gabrielle Purington; William and (Katherine) of Manchester, Maine, and Stuart, Florida, with children William II and (Ashley) Purington and son William III, Monica and (Brady) Grohne; James and (Kelly) Purington of West Gardiner, Maine, with Jim’s children Christopher and (Melissa) Purington, Sarah and (Matthew) Swimelar and sons Landon and Brody; Kelly’s children Karen and (Ross) Littlefield and daughter Zia, Daniel and (Seana) Allen and daughters Sophie and Gabrielle; Thomas Purington Sr. of Rockwood, Maine, with children Serena and (Ryan) Gosselin and children Max and Laila Valcanas and Charlotte Gosselin, and Thomas Purington Jr.; Theresa and (Paul) Freeman of Falmouth, Maine, with their children Benjamin and Jack.

Ted was an avid sports fan and could be found most evenings and weekends watching college basketball, football and his Boston sports teams: Celtics, Red Sox and Patriots. He enjoyed following his grandchildren in their activities and found a new interest in hockey later in life when his grandson advanced in the ECHL. He loved staying connected to his family, talking to his kids and his grandkids and developed an interest and skill in technology with his ipad to stay current on his sports, the stock market and facebook happenings.

Pappy will be remembered for his sharp thinking with ability to manage and figure lots of numbers in his head. This contributed to his ability to figure jobs easily, play cribbage and some serious Black Jack. He was quick witted and maintained his sense of humor throughout his life. We will always remember his positivity and love of family. Dad will be admired for his ability to forgive and in turn be forgiven. Dad was a brave and sometimes brassy man who softened with age. He will be missed by many, living on in all of us.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday December 28, at 11 a.m., at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gardiner followed by a reception at The American Legion Post 4 in Gardiner.

A private burial at the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery will occur at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website. http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a tax deductible donation to this dedicated education fund for aspiring contractors:

In Memory of

Ted Purington Sr.

c/o AGC of Maine Education Foundation

188 Whitten Road

Augusta, ME 04038

For electronic payment please contact Andrea: email

andrea@agc.org

phone (207)622-4741

Matching of donations will be made by Maine Drilling & Blasting

