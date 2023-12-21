Maine State Music Theatre celebrated the opening of the 2023 summer season with a gathering at the newly renovated Lemont Hall in downtown Brunswick. During the evening, Curt Dale Clark, MSMT’s artistic director, introduced a surprise performer, Markis Larrivee, MSMT’s audience services manager. Larrivee’s stunning rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” resulted in a prolonged standing ovation, punctuated with shouts of “Bravo!”

I later learned about Larrivee’s background from Nancy Johnson, a fellow member of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church. Markis was a friend of Nancy’s son Zachary, and one day, when Markis was a sophomore in high school, he showed up at her doorstep saying, “My house isn’t safe. Can I stay here.”

Nancy agreed that he could stay at her house if he agreed to obey the house rules and also get involved in the St. Paul’s youth group. “He didn’t want to go to the Dominican Republic with the youth group, but I encouraged him to do so. I think that trip helped change his life.”

Without going into detail, Markis’ life had been very chaotic before he moved in with Nancy Johnson’s family. “He slipped between the cracks in the school system,” says Nancy, “and he was angry as a kid. He’s totally opposite now. He’s a wonderful young man.”

She and her husband Jeff provided some real stability for the young man. Jeff died four years after Markis moved in, and, as Markis now says, “I took that hard.”

Blessed with a fine voice, Markis got involved in the Midcoast Youth Theater and the high school chorus. He then went on to the University of Southern Maine, which has a superb music program. While there, he worked with Scott Wheatley, artist faculty in voice at the Osher School of Music at USM.

“Markis was assigned to be my student at USM in the fall of 2016,” says Wheatley, “I immediately recognized his phenomenal voice but also discovered that he was a kind and curious person. Because of his nurturing demeanor, he is a born teacher, and I think he’d really excel at it.”

Markis left USM after three semesters, although he maintained his close relationship with Scott Wheatley. Indeed, Weatley continues to serve as his voice coach. “Scott’s like a father to me,” says Markis.

Markis held a string of jobs before moving to MSMT a year ago; serving tables, working in a rehab center and working at Starbucks, a job he loved because of the benefits and the positive culture. He continued for a while to work an early morning shift at Starbucks.

Markis’ engaging personality and strong sense of professionalism make him a perfect fit for his role as Audience Service Manager. Curt Deal Clark, however, also knows a good talent when he sees it. “His operatic voice is astonishing and his youthful charm and enthusiasm combined with that voice make for an irresistible performance.”

MSMT audience members will get a chance to hear Markis sing as the opening act at the Celine Dion/Barbra Streisand concert next June. Moreover, Markis will be singing at the upcoming Christmas Eve Service at 7:30 p.m. (preceded by the prelude at 7 p.m) at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church on Union and Pleasant Street in Brunswick.

I don’t know where Markis’ immense talent and generous spirit will take him in the next few years. After all, he’s only 26 years old; time is on his side. He says he doesn’t want to pursue a career as a performer, although established musicians such as Scott Wheatley believe he could be a successful performer and teacher. He will probably continue to sing at local churches and on other special occasions. I do know that I’ll be there to cheer him on. His voice is one to remember.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. dtreadw575@aol.com.

