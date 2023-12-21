As the long days of summer have faded to the long nights of winter, our hopes for world peace this year have dimmed. But just as our time in the sun will grow again, so too may our hopes be rekindled that we may yet achieve sustainable peace on Earth.

Those of us who are not caught up directly in the terror and tragedy of war can do more than offer our thoughts and prayers for a peaceful planet. We can build permanent prosperity for people, now and far into the future. As every member nation of the United Nations recognized in 2015, “There can be no sustainable development without peace and no peace without sustainable development.”

After two world wars extinguished tens of millions of lives, the political leaders of the 20th century established the United Nations to achieve and maintain international peace. Although war continues to plague our planet, the UN has pursued its mission of peace diligently for decades. With the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, we now have a global plan for international peace that gives each of us an important role.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development commits the national governments of the world to achieve seventeen sustainable development goals for our economies, societies, and environment. These 17 goals have been developed with a deep understanding of the

cycles of violence and insecurity that lead to war. The goals of no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, and reduced inequalities require us to exercise our rights as citizens for effective public policy to end poverty and hunger, provide

health care and education, and promote equal rights.

Clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; life below water; and life on land are goals that

depend on the actions we take not only as voters or elected officials (should we choose public service), but as consumers and producers. We have the freedom and responsibility to choose carefully what we buy, what we sell, and what we choose to do for work.

Everything we do has consequences. Our choices today constrain our choices tomorrow. If we destroy the ability of our planet to sustain human life, we increase the risk of conflict and violence. On the other hand, if we respect and nurture our world’s ability to provide for us, we

promote prosperity and well being. In a future where we have learned to harness abundant, renewable resources to meet our needs, we have a far better chance of establishing goodwill, better understanding, and friendship among all the people sharing a finite planet.

Sadly, bitter experience teaches us that there are individuals who cannot comprehend environmental sustainability due to their personal motivations or cannot control their impulses and appetites. But most people can. The more positive examples of wise environmental

stewardship we show our children, the better they will be able to understand how to protect and preserve the natural resources that give rise to economic prosperity, and the better opportunity they will have to build and maintain the social institutions that can deliver quality education, health care, and security.

If we ourselves are truly committed to the goal of peace, justice and strong institutions, we can help by building partnerships for all seventeen sustainable development goals. As we celebrate this season of peace and goodwill toward all, let us not give in to pessimism and cynicism, but

turn our concern into connections and actions that mend a wounded world.

Fred Horch is principal adviser of Sustainable Practice. To receive expert action guides to help your household and organizations become superbly sustainable, visit SustainablePractice.Life and subscribe to “One Step This Week.”

