SACO – Susan J. Dow, 69, wife of Malcolm Dow, passed away Wednesday Dec. 20, 2023 at The Landing in Saco. A complete notice will be announced at a later date.

Visiting hours are to be held Saturday Jan. 6, 2024, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity in Saco.

Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park Section, reception to follow.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous