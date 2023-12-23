PATRIOTS THIS WEEK

Patriots (3-11) at Broncos (7-7), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Spread: Broncos by 6 1/2

Outlook: This could be a prime-time stinker on Sunday night. Expect Bill Belichick to pound the ground, with either Rhamondre Stevenson back from injury or Ezekiel Elliott. New England is 5-15 in its past 20 trips to Denver, and I don’t see that trend ending here.

Prediction: Broncos, 17-10

GAME OF THE WEEK

Ravens (11-3) at 49ers (11-3), 8:15 p.m. Monday (ABC)

Spread: 49ers by 5

Outlook: This marks only the third time since the 1970 merger that the two teams with the best record in each conference have met in December. Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson are both high in league MVP odds. You need a microscope to see weaknesses on either side, and the Ravens are playing the disrespect card for being underdogs. Except they aren’t being disrespected. The 49ers are that good, but the bet-line is big. Ravens cover.

Prediction: 49ers, 27-23

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Seahawks (7-7) at Titans (5-9), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Spread: Seahawks by 2 1/2

Outlook: Tennessee is eliminated from playoff contention and coiled in spoiler mode. Will Levis is very iffy with an ankle sprain and Ryan Tannehill is poised to start and should be super-motivated to prove he still has it. And Derrick Henry should get untracked vs. a bottom-tier Seattle run defense.

Prediction: Titans, 21-20

OTHER GAMES

Colts (8-6, +1) over @Falcons (6-8), 24-20: Both teams are still in the hunt to win their divisions. The Falcons need to get Bijan Robinson going against a shaky Colts run-D, but Indy expects RB Jonathan Taylor back after three games’ absence.

Lions (10-4, -3 1/2) over @Vikings (7-7), 23-20: Minnesota is very much alive but can ill afford a loss. Lions are on a 9-3 run on the road (5-2 this year), but the Vikes have won five straight at home in this rivalry. But don’t trust QB Nick Mullens for the outright win.

@Jets (5-9, -3) over Commanders (4-10), 17-13: With Zach Wilson (concussion) iffy for the Jets, it’s Trevor Siemian in the on-deck circle. Washington has allowed 35.6 points in its five-game losing streak, and the Jets defense should dominate a slumping Sam Howell.

Packers (6-8, -5) over @Panthers (2-12), 24-13: Two straight losses put Green Bay near the bottom of playoff contention – still alive, but no margin of error left. Give us Jordan Love managing to outpoint the NFL’s fourth-worst scoring offense.

Browns (9-5, -2 1/2) over @Texans (8-6), 24-17: The Browns have not been great on the road but have won three straight over the Texans. The pick leans that way mainly because Houston rookie QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) has been trending doubtful, with Case Keenum on call.

@Buccaneers (7-7, -2 1/2) over Jaguars (8-6), 20-17: I would probably lean the Jags except for the big risk that a concussion may sideline Trevor Lawrence, and it’s a big ol’ drop to C.J. Beathard. Tampa has won three in a row and the past two meetings in the series.

@Bears (5-9, -4 1/2) over Cardinals (3-11), 23-20: Arizona is 1-6 on the road but capable of an upset, mainly because the Bears are 5-19 in their past 24 games against teams with a losing record. Lean on Justin Fields over a soft defense, but close.

@Dolphins (10-4, -1) over Cowboys (10-4), 31-28: Miami’s 10 wins include nine against teams with a losing record and one against a .500 team. Can it finally beat a winning team? The Bills ran all over the Cowboys for 266 rushing yards last week, which bodes pretty well for Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane.

@Chiefs (9-5, -10) over Raiders (6-8), 27-14: Early Monday game finds K.C. able to clinch the AFC West with a win. Patrick Mahomes has an ordinary 93.2 passer rating and his team is only 10th in scoring average, but K.C. is on a 14-1 run in division games.

@Eagles (10-4, -12 1/2) over Giants (5-9), 31-13: Monday’s middle game sees Philly on a three-game slide and still with an outside shot at the No. 1 NFC seed. This is the right situation for the home team to get back on the rails.

Last week: 10-6 overall, 6-8-2 vs. spread

Season: 137-87, 109-106-9

