Asja Kelman made three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, while Lauren Hester got seven of her 10 points in the fourth quarter to lift Greely to a 52-48 win over previously undefeated Wells in a girls’ basketball game Saturday in Cumberland.

Hester hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:35 left, and Kylie Crocker sank 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch to clinch the win. Greely (2-4) outscored Wells 19-13 in the fourth quarter.

Payton Fazzina of Wells (5-1) led all scorers with 17 points. Maren Maxon logged 15 points and Megyn Mertens had 10 points.

CHEVERUS 61, DEERING 27: The Stags (5-0) opened the game with a 12-0 run, then started the second half with 21 straight points as they cruised past the host Rams (2-3).

Maddie Fitzpatrick scored 14 of her 31 points in the third quarter before going to the bench for good as Cheverus outscored Deering 21-2 to stretch their lead to 53-21.

Angelina Keo finished with 11 points for Deering.

BIDDEFORD 61, CAPE ELIZABETH 21: Hannah Smith notched a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Tigers (2-5) handled the Capers (0-4) in Cape Elizabeth.

Jordyn Crump added nine points and Gabby Smith and Riley Langevin each scored eight for Biddeford.

Grace Callahan and Mei Martinez led Cape with nine points apiece.

