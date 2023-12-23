OFFENSE

Jonah Barstow, Kennebunk senior, running back: After missing the first three games of the season because of an injury, the Rams’ powerful 6-1, 210-pound fullback made up for lost time. He rushed for 1,448 yards and 12 touchdowns, including 550 yards and four scores in the Rams’ postseason run to the Class B state title. He also filled in as the kicker, making a 26-yard field goal with 13 seconds to play to avoid a playoff upset.

Noah Carpenter, Leavitt senior, quarterback: Carpenter repeated as the Varsity Maine Football Player of the Year as Leavitt’s do-it-all leader during a historic 11-0 season that included wins against Class A powers Oxford Hills and Thornton Academy and Class B runner-up Lawrence. At his best in the biggest games, the 6-0, 205-pound Carpenter completed 90 of 142 passes for 1,801 yards and 21 touchdowns. A powerful runner with speed, he rushed for 1,351 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging 11.2 yards per carry. He kicked 32 point-afters, made 110 tackles as a hard-hitting strong safety and was an exceptional punter.

Advertisement

Terrell Edwards, Bonny Eagle senior, utility: After a year away from football, Edwards returned as the Scots’ quarterback and carried the load for a team that reached the Class A South final despite being decimated by injuries. Edwards rushed for 1,524 yards and 27 touchdowns, and completed 55 percent of his passes for 1,075 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also started on defense and punted for parts of the season.

Will Gale, Falmouth senior, offensive line: A repeat Varsity Maine All-State selection, the 6-4, 290-pound two-way tackle was named the Pine Tree Conference (Class B North) Player of the Year, a rare accomplishment for an interior lineman. He did not allow a sack and excelled at pulling and trap blocks. Gale has plans to play at Williams College.

Advertisement

Liam Hieger, Thornton Academy senior, offensive line: The 6-3, 240-pound senior was Thornton’s top lineman as a two-way tackle. A first-team Class A South pick on offense, he led the way for a unit that averaged 345 yards per game. Hieger played more on defense as the season went on, assisting the Trojans’ run to the Class A championship after four losses in the regular season. He finished with 24 solo tackles, three for loss and two sacks.

Will Keach, Leavitt senior, receiver: Keach was a dangerous option for the Hornets in the run, pass and return games. As a receiver/slot back, he caught 33 passes for 751 yards and seven touchdowns and also had 54 carries for 552 yards and six scores. A top punt returner, he brought back one for a touchdown.

Advertisement

Michael McGonagle, Yarmouth senior, running back: For the second straight season, McGonagle rushed for over 2,500 yards. As a junior, his efforts helped Yarmouth win the eight-man Large School championship. This season, McGonagle rushed for 2,543 yards in just eight games, averaging 9.3 yards per carry and 317.9 yards per game. He scored 32 touchdowns and 234 total points. As a defensive tackle, he contributed 14 tackles for loss.

Riley Parnham, Marshwood senior, center: A four-year varsity player, three-year starter and two-year captain, the 6-0, 245-pound Parnham was named the Class B South Lineman of the Year. On defense, he played a variety of positions. It was his work at center that most impressed Marshwood Coach Alex Rotsko, who said of Parnham, “since coming to Maine in 2012, I have yet to see a better center.”

Advertisement

Holden Shaw, Oxford Hills senior, offensive line: Shaw joins Carpenter and Gale as repeat Varsity Maine All-State selections. The 6-4, 225-pound three-year starter on offense (two seasons both ways) was the Class A North Lineman of the Year. He was a dominant force on both sides of the ball, helping protect quarterback Brady Truman, who set school records for pass completions, attempts and yardage. Shaw made 54.5 tackles, 12 for loss, with four sacks.

Tucker Walker, Sanford senior, offensive line: Walker was named the Gerry Raymond Award winner as the top overall lineman in Class A South. At 6-4, 320 pounds, Walker played left tackle on offense and defensive tackle. In addition to his size, he possesses good strength and quick feet and hands. Also a team captain, he contributed 43 tackles, five for loss and four sacks.

Advertisement

Logan Walton, Fryeburg Academy senior, receiver: A resident of Halifax, Nova Scotia, the 6-2 Walton was a major threat for Fryeburg Academy, which nearly derailed Leavitt’s unbeaten season in the Class C South final. With a next-level ability to high-point a catch, Walton caught 58 passes for 1,240 yards, with 14 touchdowns. He also returned two kicks for touchdowns and was a rangy defensive back.

DEFENSE

Isaak Alkafaji, Portland senior, linebacker: Playing as a stand-up end/strong-side outside linebacker, the 6-3, 225-pounder could set the edge and still run down ball carriers, using his combination of reach, speed and strength to pose serious problems. Alkafaji made 55 tackles, 15 for loss, with five sacks. He also blocked three punts for the A North champions.

Advertisement

Harry Bunce, Thornton Academy senior, linebacker: A rare three-year starter at Thornton, Bunce played with an edge and was especially effective as a run-stopper from his inside backer position. Bunce made 87 solo tackles with 40 assists, including nine tackles for loss, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries. As a short-yardage back, he gained 112 yards on 24 carries, with five touchdowns.

Jake Carson, Oxford Hills senior, linebacker: A two-year starter who drew plenty of praise from Class A North coaches, the 6-1, 210-pounder made 97 tackles, including 14 behind the line of scrimmage. Vikings Coach Mark Soehren said of Carson, “Jake is a top-two linebacker in the state. I’m not sure who the other is, but he is that good.”

Advertisement

Cohen Galley, Oceanside senior, linebacker: Galley is one of four Fitzpatrick Trophy finalists after directing the Mariners to the Class C North title as their quarterback and an outside linebacker. On defense, he made 42 solo tackles (24 assists), 13 tackles for loss and had two sacks and two interceptions. On offense, he threw for 1,856 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 2-point conversions and ran for 1,363 yards, 24 TDs and another 18 2-point conversions.

Spencer Laurendeau, MDI senior, defensive back: Laurendeau led Mount Desert Island to the eight-man Large School state championship, the first football title in school history. He made 49 solo tackles, had 17 assists, and intercepted seven passes. As a run-first quarterback, he gained 1,588 yards, with 23 touchdowns, on 245 carries, while completing 38 of 88 passes for 855 yards and eight touchdowns.

Advertisement

Hunter McSorley, Foxcroft Academy senior, defensive line: Listed at 5-11, 220 pounds, the offensive guard/defensive end was the Big 11 Lineman of the Year and a first-team pick on both sides of the ball. He was a three-year starter, and the Ponies were 31-2 in that stretch. McSorley was at his best on defense, making 48 tackles with seven sacks and nine tackles for losses, while forcing three fumbles and recovering two.

Jace Negley, Leavitt senior, defensive line: The 6-2, 275-pound Negley was a disruptive force on the defensive side while also excelling as an offensive lineman. He made 90 tackles, 25 for a loss, including 15 sacks. He also deflected six passes, forced four fumbles, recovered two, and blocked a punt. Negley will play next at the University of Maine.

Advertisement

Tobias Perkins, Windham senior, linebacker: Well regarded by opposing coaches, the 6-0, 185-pound Perkins was co-MVP of Class A North with Oxford Hills quarterback Brady Truman. He led the Eagles with 130 total tackles as an inside backer, with four sacks and an interception. On offense, he was primarily a tight end and lead blocker but also played quarterback and running back.

Jamier Rose, Noble junior, defensive back: Rose is a two-way starter who excelled on both sides of the ball for the Knights, who returned to Class A this season. Playing free safety, he intercepted two passes, returning two for touchdowns, with 40 total tackles. At quarterback, Rose threw for 1,082 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 1,285 yards (8.7 yards per carry) and 18 TDs.

Advertisement

Gunnar Saunders, Fryeburg Academy senior, defensive back: Saunders was a two-way standout leader of a team that was runner-up in Class C South, losing only to Leavitt in the season opener and then 36-32 to the Hornets in the regional final. Saunders, a two-way first-team Campbell Conference all-star, made 67 tackles and intercepted seven passes. As a running back with power, moves and vision, he gained 1,127 yards on 119 carries and scored 13 touchdowns.

Anthony Tavares, Portland junior, defensive line: At 6-2, 300 pounds, Tavares also possesses nimble feet to go with his size and strength and was a top player on both sides of the ball. Constantly double-teamed at defensive tackle, Tavares made 39 tackles and freed up space for the Bulldog linebackers. On offense, he did not allow a sack, or even a pressure.

Advertisement

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Hathaway, Leavitt: Coming off an unbeaten Class C championship in 2022, Hathaway’s team took on the challenge of playing four of its eight regular-season games against teams in larger-school divisions. The Hornets finished the year 11-0 with back-to-back titles. Along the way, they beat defending 2022 Class A champion Oxford Hills and eventual 2023 Class A champ Thornton Academy, rallying from a 15-point deficit to win 35-21. Hathaway kept his team prepared and even-keeled throughout the season. Leavitt showed it could rally again in the regional final, where it twice trailed by a two-score margin against Fryeburg Academy before coming back to win 36-32.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: