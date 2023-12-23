Saturday, Dec. 23

Boys’ Basketball

• Biddeford 56, Cape Elizabeth 49

• Brewer 54, Gardiner 41

• Dirigo 60, Traip 37

• Ellsworth 77, Presque Isle 34

• Freeport 60, Yarmouth 57 (OT)

• Gorham 60, Edward Little 45

• Gray-New Gloucester 76, Marshwood 48

• Hermon 32, Washington Academy 26

• Houlton 59, John Bapst 43

• Mt. Ararat 60, Cony 42

• Noble 75, Bonny Eagle 59

• Old Town 65, Foxcroft 28

• Sanford 60, Lewiston 32

• Scarborough 51, Kennebunk 28

• Skowhegan 61, Bangor 51

• Brunswick at Oxford Hills, 1 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Nokomis, 2 p.m.

• Cheverus at Deering, 2:30 p.m.

• Falmouth at Massabesic, 1 p.m.

• Lake Region at Leavitt, 12:30 p.m.

• Lawrence at Mt. Blue, noon

• Lincoln Academy at Mountain Valley, 12:30 p.m.

• Mattanawcook at Woodland, 2:30 p.m.

• MCI at Mt. View, 1 p.m.

• MDI at Caribou, 2:30 p.m.

• Morse at Belfast, 4:30 p.m.

• Orono at Bucksport, 1:30 p.m.

• Penquis at Stearns, 1:30 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Boothbay, 2:30 p.m.

• Winslow at Medomak Valley, 4 p.m.

• York at Fryeburg Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Biddeford 61, Cape Elizabeth 21

• Cheverus 61, Deering 27

• Ellsworth 72, Presque Isle 36

• Freeport 36, Yarmouth 34

• Gardiner 62, Brewer 56

• Greely 52, Wells 48

• Madison 55, Mt. Abram 19

• MDI 48, Caribou 40

• Scarborough 61, Massabesic 23

• Windham 32, Westbrook 30

• Bangor at Skowhegan, 11:30 a.m.

• Boothbay at Sacopee Valley, 1 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at York, 4:30 p.m.

• Gorham at Edward Little, 4 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Marshwood, 12:30 p.m.

• Hermon at Washington Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• John Bapst at Houlton, 2:30 p.m.

• Leavitt at Lake Region, 3:30 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at Winslow, 1 p.m.

• Morse at Belfast, 6 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Lincoln Academy, 12:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Cony, noon

• Mt. Blue at Lawrence, 10:30 a.m.

• Mt. View at MCI, 3:30 p.m.

• Noble at Thornton Academy, 1 p.m.

• Nokomis at Camden Hills, 12:30 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Brunswick, 12:30 p.m.

• South Portland at Portland, 1 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Oceanside, 5:30 p.m.

• Traip Academy at Dirigo, 2 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Brunswick/Freeport 3, Gorham 2 (OT)

• Cheverus/Yarmouth at Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 8:20 p.m.

• Falmouth at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Edward Little (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:10 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 4 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center), 3 p.m.

• Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle at Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 7:40 p.m.

• York at Greely (Family Ice Center), 5 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono 6, Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete 2

• Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 3:30 p.m.

• Brunswick at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 5:30 p.m.

• Greely/Gray-New Gloucester at St. Dominic/Winthrop/Monmouth

Wrestling

• Camden Hills, Messalonskee, Oceanside at Belfast, 9 a.m.

• John Bapst, Mt. View, Monmouth/Richmond/Lisbon/Oak Hill at Edward Little, 9 a.m.

• Noble, Scarborough/Gorham at Sanford, 9 a.m.

