Four players scored at least 15 points for Sanford to offset a 45-point performance by Jamier Rose as Sanford earned an 88-75 victory in a boys’ basketball game Thursday night in Sanford.

Makai Bougie led the Spartans (3-2) with 23 points, Brady Adams had 21, Dominic Veino scored 18 and Dylan Gendron finished with 15.

Sanford led by three points at halftime, then extended the margin to 15 with a third-quarter run.

Bryce Guitard and Chase Dodier each had nine points for Noble (3-2).

THORNTON ACADEMY 58, BIDDEFORD 53: Wyatt Benoit scored six of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden Trojans (4-1) withstood a 3-point barrage by the rival Tigers (1-3) in Biddeford.

Joshua Ney added 14 points, Rob Eldred had 10, and Zach Nelson made a 3-pointer that gave Thornton a 55-50 lead after Biddeford closed within two.

The Tigers sank 13 3-pointers, including five in the fourth quarter.

Drew Smyth scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, and Owen Sylvain had 15 points.

CHEVERUS 49, PORTLAND 44: Leo McNabb scored 14 points and Jameson Fitzpatrick added 10 as the visiting Stags (4-0) held off the Bulldogs (4-1).

Cheverus took the lead with a 15-0 run in the first half.

Jeissey Khamis paced the Bulldogs with 19 points.

WINDHAM 69, BONNY EAGLE 53: Tyree James and Quinton Lindsay each scored 13 points for the Eagles (4-0), who took control with a 21-11 third-quarter advantage against the Scots (0-3) at Windham.

Blake McPherson and Creighty Dixon contributed 12 points apiece.

Lucas Drinkwater paced Bonny Eagle with 17 points. Brandt Abbott scored 13.

GORHAM 73, FALMOUTH 56: Ashton Leclerc scored 23 of his 35 points in the first half, including five buckets from behind the 3-point arc, as the Rams (3-0) ran out to a 43-25 halftime advantage against the Navigators (3-1) in Falmouth.

Atticus Whitten tossed in 11 points for Gorham.

Chris Simonds led Falmouth with 19 points. Henry Stowell chipped in with 14.

DIRIGO 68, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 40: Travis Wright led the Cougars (3-0) with 21 points in a win over the Panthers (1-3) at Dixfield.

Nathaniel Wainwright scored 18 points and Trevor Crosby tallied 15 for Dirigo.

Nate Oney finished with 16 points for NYA. Brayden Kloza contributed 10.

SCARBOROUGH 47, LEWISTON 27: Carter Blanche tallied 18 points, including five 3-pointers, and the Red Storm (3-1) beat the Blue Devils (0-4) in Scarborough.

Liam Garriepy added 15 points.

Lonnie Thomas tossed in 14 points for Lewiston.

YORK 55, MARSHWOOD 46: Connor Roberge scored 16 points, Reece Macdonald had 13 and Derek Parsons added 10 as the Wildcats (5-0) downed the Hawks (0-5) in York.

Liam Tiernan scored 24 points for Marshwood.

WESTBROOK 62, KENNEBUNK 55: Jackson Young scored 21 points and Aiden Taylor added 16 as the Blue Blazes (2-3) cruised past the Rams (2-2) at Westbrook.

Theo Pow scored 23 points for Kennebunk.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 50, WINTHROP 45: Trot Moody scored 13 points as the Seagulls (4-1) used a balanced attack to beat the Ramblers (2-2) in Winthrop.

Brady Plante and Riley Provencher added 11 points apiece.

Cole Bard scored 17 points for Winthrop.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 74, MT. VIEW 43: Cory Donlin recorded 25 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Panthers (3-1) past the Vikings (2-1) in Waldoboro.

Medomak also got 13 points from Gabe Lash and 11 from Kristian Schumann.

Ben Osbourne scored 13 points for Mt. View.

CAMDEN HILLS 72, MT. ARARAT 65: Will Duke poured in 27 points to lead the Windjammers (3-2) past the Eagles (1-3) at Rockport.

Andrew Clemens paced Mt. Ararat with 13 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 83, LAKE REGION 62: Nate Hebert scored 22 of his 33 points in the second half to help the Patriots (4-1) pull away from the Lakers (2-2) in Gray.

John Patenaude added 13 points and Aidan Hebert had 11.

Brock Gibbons led Lake Region with 20 points, followed by Jackson Libby with 15 and Jacoby Bardsley with 11.

GREELY 57, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 40: Kade Ippolito dominated inside with 14 points and 19 rebounds, Jackson Leding and Ethan Michaud each scored 13 points, and the Rangers (2-3) took control with a big third quarter to beat the Raiders (2-2) in Cumberland.

Greely outscored Fryeburg 18-7 in the third quarter to build a 42-29 lead.

Gunnar Saunders had 15 points for Fryeburg.

