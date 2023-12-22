SOUTH PORTLAND — Jeissey Khamis deserves a good night of sleep.

Less than 24 hours after a home loss to Cheverus, Khamis scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 46-39 victory Friday night over rival South Portland at Beal Gymnasium.

Afterward, Khamis said he was tired, but South Portland’s pregame banner ceremony honoring last year’s Class AA championship team, which beat Portland in the state final, gave him extra motivation.

“(South Portland) put the banner down in front of us and they beat us last year, so I took that personal,” said Khamis, who also had three steals and a couple assists.

Portland (5-1) took control with a 13-0 run that spanned most of the second quarter and into the third, then held off a rally by the Red Riots, who turned the ball over 29 times and dropped to 0-5.

“I thought we competed really well, but we had too many turnovers,” said South Portland Coach Kevin Millington.

The Red Riots scored the final nine points of the first quarter to grab an 11-9 lead, then got a 3-pointer from Manny Hidalgo 42 seconds into the second quarter, but they didn’t score again before halftime.

Portland went ahead to stay on a Khamis hook shot, followed by a Khamis layup set up by Kevin Rugabirwa (nine points, seven steals, two assists).

“Coach (Joe Russo) says we have to play on four wheels, and we’re playing on two right now,” said Rugabirwa.

After pushing the lead to 20-14 at halftime, a Rugabirwa layup early in the third capped the Bulldogs’ run. South Portland twice drew within a point, but Khamis answered each time, first with a driving layup, then with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.

“Jeissey isn’t your traditional (center), but he could be one of the most traditional 5-men I’ve had in a long time,” Russo said. “He does it in so many ways. He can score inside and outside, but what I like most about him is his rebounding and passing.”

South Portland was only down by three, 31-28, entering the fourth quarter and had a couple chance to tie the score. Khamis’ final basket, a bank shot over Red Riots big man Gabe Galarraga with 1:42 to play, made it 42-36.

“We’re just touching the surface on how we can get better,” Russo said. “It feels good to recover from (last night’s loss).”

Hidalgo paced South Portland with 21 points. Galarraga, who was in foul trouble much of the night, was held to just one point and four rebounds.

“I think we’re trending,” Millington said. “We have kids getting their feet wet and the schedule is unforgiving. We’re trying to get better by the end. We just need to get one (win). I don’t think people will want to play us in the tournament.”

