HIGH SCHOOLS

Graca Bila registered 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals to power North Yarmouth Academy to a 65-27 win over Monmouth Academy in a girls’ basketball game Friday in Monmouth.

Ella Giguere added 14 points and Ava Wilkinson scored 10 for NYA (4-0).

Maeve Burgess led Monmouth (0-5) with 11 points.

SOCCER

CLUB WORLD CUP: Manchester City was just too good and a bit lucky for overmatched Fluminense in the Club World Cup final, winning 4-0 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to take its fifth title in 2023.

City led after just 40 seconds, as Julián Álvarez converted a rebound after Nathan Aké’s shot hit a post.

An own goal in the 27th by Fluminense captain Nino decided the game long before Phil Foden’s goal in the 72nd, guiding an Álvarez pass into an open net. Álvarez struck again in the 88th.

It’s the first Club World Cup title for City, which also won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup this year.

Pep Guardiola became the first coach to win the Club World Cup with three different teams. He led Barcelona to titles in 2009 and 2011, then Bayern Munich in 2013.

MLS: The long-awaited reunion of Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi is now a reality, after the Uruguayan striker signed with Inter Miami for the 2024 season.

Suárez and Messi spent six seasons together at Barcelona, winning four Spanish league titles and nine other trophies – including a Champions League title.

Now, Suárez joins a squad that includes two other former Barcelona players – Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

ENGLAND: Aston Villa missed a chance to go to the top of the Premier League when it drew 1-1 at home against Sheffield United in a game marked by late goals and VAR disputes.

Although Villa dominated, Cameron Archer put Sheffield ahead with three minutes left, only for Nicolo Zaniolo to equalize in the seventh minute of added time.

Villa is in second place on goal differential, level on points with Arsenal and one point ahead of Liverpool, which hosts Arsenal on Saturday.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Austrian skier Marco Schwarz won a men’s night race in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, to take the lead in the slalom and overall standings.

Schwarz improved from sixth position after the opening leg to win by 0.25 seconds over Olympic champion Clement Noel.

