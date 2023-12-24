GORHAM – Charles R. “Chuck” Barr, 95, died Dec. 12, 2023 at his home in Gorham. He was born in 1928 in West Paris, the son of Rev. James and Lutie Barr.

Chuck was predeceased by his wife, Ida; daughter, Linda, son, Steve.

He is survived by children Kathy (Jim), Jim (Cindy); grandson Jeremy; cousin, Elaine (Philip) Gaussen; sister-in-law, Leta Young; and dear friend, Gail Wood. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews, extended family, and wide circle of friends.

He grew up and attended schools in Maine, was a pilot in the Army, worked as an engineer at firms in New England. Chuck was dedicated to his family and cared deeply for those around him, and was grateful for what others brought to his life. He was very involved in his community, volunteering in many organizations, and helping others, often without them knowing how much he did.

Chuck was active throughout his life and enjoyed skiing, hiking, sailing, riding motorcycles, flying planes, travel, tinkering and fixing things.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. at Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Rd., Gorham. Interment will be in the spring.

To express condolences or to participate in Charles’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegge.com.

In lieu of flowers please donate your time or make a contribution to someone or something meaningful to you.

