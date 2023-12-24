FALMOUTH – David Gustafson passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough with his wife, Hazel and family by his side.

Dave was born to Herbert Gustafson and Molly (Proctor) Gustafson on Jan. 18, 1928 in Boston, Mass. and grew up in the Boston neighborhood of Hyde Park, Mass. At the age of 17 he joined the Navy and was stationed in Guam towards the end of WWII. Dave reenlisted when the Korean War started and was deployed on the USS Astoria CL-90.

After his time in the Navy, Dave graduated from the New England School of Art as a gifted artist and illustrator. He started his lifelong career in the footwear industry as a designer and developer, and he worked for many shoe manufacturing companies across the country. He retired from G.H. Bass Shoe Co. of Wilton and Falmouth where he designed many of the brand’s iconic styles as the Director of Design and Development. The family established and cherished many life-long friends while living within the Farmington-Wilton communities.

Dave then volunteered with the International Executive Service Corp (I.E.S.C.), a volunteer organization dedicated to providing guidance and expertise in support of establishing improvements in the manufacturing of footwear and soft goods in emerging countries and local communities. This brought him to various parts of the world, serving in Jamaica, Honduras, Thailand, Costa Rica, and Bangladesh.

Dave met Hazel Milsom in Boston, Mass. and married in 1960. Dave was an accomplished artist, gardener, avid skier, tennis player, and golfer.

After retirement, Dave and Hazel wintered in Florida and enjoyed traveling to different places around the world. He had a deep interest in meeting new people and an appreciation for discovering different places and cultures.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, John.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel; daughter, Jane, sons Tom and Jim, daughters-in-law Kari and Kim; grandchildren Amy, Beth, Gunnar, Jack, Sophie, Mia; and great-grandchildren Jake, Preston, and Ben.

The family would like to thank the teams at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House and Ocean View at Falmouth for their support and dedicated care.

A celebration of Dave’s life will be held in the spring.

Arrangements in the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home Portland.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Gustafson family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine http://www.alz.org.

