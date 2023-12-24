PORTLAND – Prudence Barry, 83, died unexpectedly Dec. 6, 2023 at her home in Portland.

She was born June 18, 1940 in Lancaster, Pa. to the late Paul C. and Elizabeth (Westin) Bunker. Prudence was raised in South Walpole, Mass. and attended graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania.

After graduate school, Prudence lived in Norwich, N.Y. where she raised three children and worked as a librarian at Guernsey Memorial Library. Later, Prudence moved to California where she worked for the California School for the Blind. Finally, she relocated to Maine, where she had deep familial roots. She lived in Cape Elizabeth, South Portland, and Portland, and worked at the Portland Public Library.

Prudence was a dog lover, artist, volunteer, crossword puzzle enthusiast, and a loving and supportive mother. She and her dog, Charlie, enjoyed long walks together, and were a common sight in downtown Portland.

Prudence is survived by a daughter, Alden, two sons, Tom and Nathan; and two grandchildren, Ethan and Erin.

At the family’s request services will be private.

To share memories of Prudence or to leave the family an online

Condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

