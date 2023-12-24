PORTLAND – The citizens of Portland, of Maine, and of this nation lost an extraordinary neighbor, physician, public servant, and fierce advocate for their health with the passing of Robert Elwood McAfee, M.D., on Dec. 16, 2023.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1935, in Portland, to Harold and Elizabeth McAfee, grew up in Deering Center, and attended Portland Public Schools, graduating from Deering High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Bates College, and went on to study medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Mass., earning his M.D. in 1960. He returned home to complete a residency and internship in surgery at Maine Medical Center. During his ensuing practice, he served as attending physician at MMC for 31 years, as well as being Chief of Surgery and Vascular Surgery at Mercy Hospital. He also held teaching positions at Tufts University and the University of Vermont.

Dr. McAfee took an early and unwavering interest in his community and State on healthcare issues, and in his profession in general. He served as President of the Cumberland County Medical Society, and the Maine Medical Association. He also served as a delegate to the American Medical Association from 1974 to 1984, and as chair of the New England delegation for eight of those years. He served as President of the AMA Education and Research Foundation, as well as an AMA Commissioner to the Joint Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. He was vice-chair of the AMA’s Board of Trustees for two years, and was then elected President of the American Medical Association in 1993, and served in that position from June of 1994 to June of 1995. He was the first – and, as yet, the only — physician from Maine ever elected as AMA President.

His AMA tenure was marked by his emphasis on recognizing domestic violence as being not only a social or law enforcement issue, but a medical one as well, which demanded the attention of physicians to recognize, counsel, and treat victims of domestic violence in ways that the country had not done so before. Dr. McAfee served on the American Bar Association’s Commission on Domestic Violence, and on the Advisory Committee to the Attorney General and Secretary of Health and Human Services during the Clinton administration, and was a member of the CDC Advisory Committee for Injury Prevention and Control. He was the founding chair of the Physician’s Coalition Against Family Violence. During, and after, his presidency, he appeared before Congressional committees to testify about domestic violence prevention, anti-smoking efforts, healthcare advancements, and health insurance reform. He was, by all accounts (and the memories of his family), a persuasive speaker and always delivered thoughtful, funny, powerful, and poignant speeches wherever he appeared.

Dr. McAfee received several honorary degrees throughout his life, including a Honorary Doctor of Science from Bates College, a Distinguished Alumni Award from Tufts University, and an Honorary Doctorate from Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C., where he was the commencement speaker at the Campbell School of Law. He received awards from the Maine Division of the American Cancer Society, where he served as President, and the National Bronze Award from the American Cancer Society, which is the highest award given to a volunteer for that organization. He received the first O’Wril Award for Community Service from Gannett Broadcasting Company, and received the Huddilston Medal from the Maine Lung Association and the Governors Medal from the Emergency Services Board, for his contributions to the health care of the people of the State of Maine. Dr. McAfee joined the Board of Trustees of the University of New England in 1995, and remained a staunch advocate for the continued growth and expansion of the University until his death.

In 2002, he was appointed as chair of Dirigo Health Plan, having finished a term as chair of the Advisory Council to the Partnership for Tobacco-Free Maine, which had achieved the highest allocation per capita of the tobacco settlement monies of any State in the country. He was a founding member of the Maine Citizens Against Handgun Violence, and a member of the Executive Council of Maine’s Communities for Children initiative. Dr. McAfee was appointed to some public service position by every Maine governor from 1968 to 2011.

In 2012, he was awarded the Hanley Award for Health Leadership from the Hanley Center for Health Leadership in Portland. The Hanley Center’s Physician and Provider Executive Leadership Institute (PELI) went on to establish an advanced program for doctors and other healthcare providers who study and work to solve some of the most challenging healthcare issues in the State and nation, and designated the graduates of that program “McAfee Fellows” in honor of Dr. McAfee’s tireless pursuit of patient-centered solutions to such challenges. In recognition of his achievements, Dr. McAfee was honored to receive the President’s Award for Distinguished Service from the Maine Medical Association in 2022.

While in medical school in Boston, Mass., he met an elegant and beautiful nurse from Brownville Junction, Doris Louise Coburn, and, although she lived on Beacon Hill and he had to walk to take her on dates, he persisted, and they fell in love. Bob and Doris were married in June, 1957, and remained married for 63 years, until her death in 2020. Bob and Doris made their home in Portland, but also loved spending time with their family at their summer camp on Forest Lake in West Cumberland, and their cottage in Harpswell. They had four children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. In addition to time with his family, Dr. McAfee enjoyed collecting antique cars, golf (or something resembling golf), gourmet cooking (and, perhaps unfortunately, gourmet eating), and music and theater at the Maine State Music Theater, Portland Stage Company, and the Saco River Grange Hall. As a New Englander, Bob was a lifelong fan of the Patriots, Bruins, Celtics, and Red Sox. He was never without a joke to tell, or a story to relate, and it was not unusual for him to encounter a patient or a patient’s relative while out with his family, and each encounter would end with a handshake or a hug, and a heartfelt, “Bless you”. His skill as a surgeon was matched only by his incomparable bedside manner, whether he had to deliver good news or bad.

In addition to his parents, Dr. McAfee was predeceased by his wife, Doris Coburn McAfee; and his eldest daughter, Deborah L. McAfee; as well as his brothers Kenneth McAfee, David Newton, and Bruce McAfee.

He is survived by his children, Steven L. McAfee, M.D., and wife, Lisa, of Wayland, Mass., Robert J. McAfee and wife Tammy, of New Bern, N.C., and Patricia A. McAfee, of Windham. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Eric McAfee and wife Lindsay, Ailsa McAfee, Bailey McAfee, Riley McAfee, Emily Abner and husband Chris, Mary Proctor, and Anna McAfee; and his great-grandchildren, Levi, Jacob, Jude, Juniper, and Calvin. He is also survived by several sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews; and other family members.

The family is planning a service to celebrate the life of Dr. McAfee, and further information will be provided through media and social media.

In lieu of flowers, his children request that you consider making a donation in his memory as a gift to an appropriate scholarship fund at the University of New England, or to the Saco River Grange Hall / Saco River Theater in Bar Mills.

Checks can be made payable to

University of New England

and sent to:

University of New England,

c/o Institutional

Advancement,

716 Stevens Ave.,

Portland, ME 04103.

Checks may be made payable to

Saco River Theatre

and mailed to

P.O. Box 1,

Bar Mills, ME 04004

