PORTLAND – Roseanne Talbot, 71, of Emery Street, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.

Roseanne was born in Portland on June 24, 1952, the daughter of the late Henri O. and Irene E. (Mulkern) Fontaine. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1970. She then earned her associate degree from the University of Southern Maine.

On Saturday, March 6, 1971, Roseanne married the love of her life, Timothy A. Talbot in Portland, where they made their home and raised their family. She was the matriarch of her family and was a second mom for countless other children. Starting in 1984, Roseanne went to work as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. After 20 years of service, she retired in 2004.

In her childhood years, Roseanne spent time at her family’s cottage on Peaks Island. Later, she and Tim acquired the residence and gradually made improvements. She had a great love for Peaks and, nearly every day, she would walk a six-mile loop around the island. These long walks prepared her to run multiple road races including the Beach to Beacon, the Machias Blueberry 5K, and the Army Ten Miler in Washington D.C. which she ran with her daughter Katie. On the island or on the mainland, she loved to photograph her family and she loved to capture the beauty of the surrounding seascape. Generations of her family have vivid memories of their time together on Front Beach. On the wrap around porch of the cottage, she enjoyed putting together puzzles and singing along with Rod Stewart and Billy Joel.

At the end of every summer for the past 20 years, Roseanne traveled to Machias for the Wild Blueberry Festival. Without fail, she would return with pounds of blueberries for muffins, waffles, compote, and Tim’s famous blueberry pies. Roseanne always enjoyed hers with a small scoop of whipped cream.

In addition to sharing food, Roseanne also enjoyed giving gifts like the personalized towels she would make for her friends and family. These were a treasured item because she would sew on strips of vibrant fabric by hand that would spell out the recipient’s name in large block letters. Much the same way that there was no way to mistake who the towel belonged to, there was no way to overlook the outspoken and resounding love that Roseanne shared with her extended family every chance she could.

On the rare occasion that Roseanne would leave Peaks Island, she could be found supporting one of her children or grandchildren at a ballgame or baby shower. It was this love for her family and their heritage that inspired her to visit Ireland. Just like her mother, Roseanne’s favorite breakfast was a cup of tea and a piece of toast. Visiting her family’s homeland with a group of her dear friends was one of the highlights of her life. At all times, her family always came first. She will long be remembered as a loving, selfless, compassionate, and generous person with great wit. To know Roseanne was a gift that is unmatched.

Roseanne was predeceased by a son, Timothy Talbot Jr. in 2017; two sisters, Anne Grover and Barbara Darling, four brothers, Francis, James, Joseph and Paul Fontaine.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Timothy Talbot Sr. of Portland; three daughters, Kimberly Talbot and her husband Andreas Loppnow of Portland, Kathleen A. Talbot of Augusta, and Krystal Talbot of Portland, three sons, Matthew and his wife Kristen Talbot of New Hampshire, Patrick Talbot and his partner Leah Parker of Portland, and Colin Talbot of Bath; 11 grandchildren, Savannah, Jordan, Sarrah, Timmy III, Haley, Calliope, Addison, Ireland, Hailey, Everett and Abel; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Jeanne Sacco, Eileen Fontaine, and Bernadette and her husband John Gorman, all of Portland, three brothers, Robert and his wife Judy Fontaine of Arizona, Henry Fontaine of Portland and Thomas and his wife Dorothy Fontaine of Portland; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Roseanne’s life will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at the chapel at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Roseanne’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity near

to your heart.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous