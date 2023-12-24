Barr, Charles R. 95, of Gorham, Dec. 12, at home. Celebration of life 1 p.m., Jan. 20, Cressey Road Christian Church, Gorham. Dolby Funeral Home, Gorham.
Barr, Charles R. 95, of Gorham, Dec. 12, at home. Celebration of life 1 p.m., Jan. 20, Cressey Road Christian Church, Gorham. Dolby Funeral Home, Gorham.
