Talbot, Roseanne 71, of Portland, Dec. 17. Visit 4-7 p.m., Dec. 26, Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, Portland. Prayers 9:15 a.m., Dec. 27, and 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Portland, then burial Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

