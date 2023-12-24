CAPE ELIZABETH – I was born Jean Camille Swiger, Sept. 8, 1943, daughter of Mary and Eugene Swiger. I had one younger sibling, Walter Scott Swiger.

I was raised in Ferry Village – not the most desirable location at the time, but a great neighborhood with grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, caring neighbors, and lots of friends. To this day, Phyllis Swiger Banister and Gloria Dodge Page remain my best friends from those days over 75 years ago.

I had a wonderful childhood. My neighborhood had a playground complete with a sandbox, see-saw, slide and swings. We had a horse in the neighborhood named Norma Jean who would occasionally break loose and run through the playground sending us screaming and scrambling up the slide to get out of her way. We would howl laughing. We played marbles for hours, met with the Duncan Yo-Yo man, packed our lunch and trudged up High Street to our own Davidson’s Beach or we walked to Willard Beach. On the weekends, we went to the double feature at the Cape Theater on Cottage Road. It was a great, wonderful childhood filled with unforgettable memories and life lessons.

I graduated from South Portland High School in 1961 and Maine Medical School of X-Ray Technology in 1964, married, and had three children: Lisa, Jason, and Christian. After the death of my son, Chris, my marriage did not survive, but my ex-husband has remained a great friend, supportive, caring, and a great dad to Lisa and Jason.

I later received an associate degree in allied health and Radiation Therapy, passed the national boards, and went to work in Radiation Therapy at Maine Medical Center — a job that I absolutely loved.

I was predeceased by my parents; my precious son, Chris; my brother, Walter; and my dear friend, Sandra Troiano.

I am survived by my daughter, Lisa Marie Scott of Cape Elizabeth, and my son, Jason Eugene Scott of Saco. They were the loves of my life. Nothing can compare to the love I had for them. I leave my grandchildren, Katherine Stockton and her husband, Colton of Quincy, Mass., Jenna Scott of Cambridge, Mass., and Cameron Scott of Saco. My grandchildren have been my whole world. They had my heart from the time they were born — my greatest joys: 3HVMYHRT. I was their Mammie. I leave my sister-in-law, Neilene Dee Dee Swiger of Florida; Erica and Shawn Madigan of Florida; and Nicole and Glen Davenport of Maine; and many cousins; the Golden Girls, Phyllis Banister, Gloria Page, and Bonnie McGarvey. They made my life interesting, and we shared many happy memories going to breakfast, movies, trips, lunch, and playing cards. I’ll miss my faithful dog, Tank — my constant companion.

I will miss you all and think of you often, but I look forward to seeing the ones I have missed for so long.

There are lots of things that I wish I could have done better. At times, I wish I could have been a better mother, but I did the best I could. Being a June Cleaver would have been a pretty high achievement. I never had a bucket list, but I would have loved to have seen Montana.

This is my journey and I’m on my own. It is my wish and mine alone that there be no services. I’ll remember and miss you all.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous