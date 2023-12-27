SACO – Susan Jane Dow, 69, passed away on Dec. 20, 2023, in Saco after battling Alzheimer’s for many years. She was born in Biddeford on Nov. 22, 1954, the daughter of Lowell and Imogene (Mixer) Field.

Susan was a 1973 graduate of Thornton Academy and attended the University of Maine at Bangor where she met her future husband, Malcolm “Mac” Dow. They were married in Saco in 1975, and for the first 25 years together they lived in various communities in Maine including Sinclair, Patten, Bucksport, Windsor, Houlton, Hallowell, Augusta and Scarborough, after which they settled in Hollis where Susan enjoyed many years living closer to her mother, siblings and childhood friends in southern Maine.

Susan had a keen interest in physical fitness and shared that passion with others by teaching aerobics and cardiac rehabilitation classes at numerous locations over the years, including the Bangor Y.M.C.A. and Houlton Regional Hospital. She took great satisfaction in improving the lives of others and developed long term friendships with many in her classes.

Susan enjoyed a wide range of activities including gardening, decorating her homes with antiques and all things physical. She competed in many road races and, despite promising Mac that they would finish together if he would agree to run with her, always crossed the finish line well ahead of him. She climbed every trail to the summit of Mt. Katahdin many times and hiked the Appalachian Trail through Maine and New Hampshire. Susan also enjoyed travelling and went on cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska and to numerous countries throughout western Europe. Closer to home, Susan loved the social aspects of “going to camp” with family and friends in Aroostook County, especially “ALMANEKE” at Harvey Siding, the Stewart camp on Rockabema Lake and her own log cabin on the West Branch of the Mattawamkeag River in Haynesville.

Susan was predeceased by her father Lowell “Red” Field in 1993; mother Emma in 2015; father-in-law Wilfred Dow in 1977, mother-in-law Mary “Bun” Dow in 2021, brother-in-law David Dow in 1999; nephew Ryan Wright in 2003; brother-in-law Mike Dineen in 2008; brother-in-law Ron Laflamme in 2016, brother-in-law Dana Wright in 2020, sister-in-law Janet Sue Field in 2020 and sister-in-law Barbara Field in 2022. She is survived by her husband Mac of Winslow; daughter Victoria (Tori) Dow and her husband Joshua Brethauer of Greensboro, NC and their children, Cassidy Nicholson and Zachary Nicholson; son Benjamin Dow and his wife Kelley of Waterville and their children, Jameson, Wesley and Sullivan; brother Kenneth Field of Andover; sister Sharon Field LaFlamme of Biddeford; brother David Field of Saco and sister Lisa and her husband Marshall Painchaud of Hollis; sister-in-law Nancy Wright of Littleton; sister-in-law Gwen Dow of Houlton, sister-in-law Barbi McGuire and her husband Brian of Houlton; brother-in-law John Dow and his wife Sharon of Corinth and brother-in-law Michael Dow of Bradley. Susan was a cherished aunt to several nieces and nephews.

Susan will forever be remembered for her devotion to family, loyalty to friends, love for her miniature schnauzers and zest for life. Her family is especially grateful to her lifelong friend, Kathy Murphy Gagne of Biddeford, who has been by her side throughout the Alzheimer’s journey. They also want to thank the dedicated staff of The Landing at Saco Bay for the care that she has received over the years and for the support from Beacon Hospice during her final months.

Visiting hours will be on Jan. 6, 2024 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco. A funeral will follow at 11 a.m., at Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main Street, Saco. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 293 Beach Street, Saco. A reception will follow.

To share condolences online, please visit http://www.dcpate.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan’s memory can be made to the Southern Aroostook Agricultural Museum (SAAM), 1664 US Highway 1,

Littleton, ME 04730.

