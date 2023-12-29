YORK – Janice Arlene (Hanninger) Cambridge, 92, of York, formerly of Portland, passed away on Dec. 18, 2023, with family by her side.

Born on June 19, 1931, she was preceded in death by her parents Reverend Bernard Melvin Hanninger, Madison, Ind., (Harriett) Pauline McCool, Mercer County, Pa., and her late stepmother Zelma Marguerite (Pierpoint) Hanninger, Parkersburg, W.V.

Janice’s family relocated to Portland in 1949, where she attended Deering High School. Janice attended Westbrook College in 1951 and married her high school sweetheart Myles Cambridge Sr., on June 14, 1952, enjoying a 62-year marriage until his passing on April 13, 2014.

Janice’s dedication to education led her to graduate summa cum laude from the University of Maine in Portland, in 1974. She served as a teaching assistant at Lyseth Elementary School transferring to Reed (Riverton) School for many years, and later became the assistant principal of Peaks, Long and Cliff Islands schools in Portland Harbor, from which she retired in 1987. Many long-lasting friendships continued in retirement with the Retired Teachers Association. Notably, Janice was nominated for the first Maine Teacher of the Year award and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

Janice’s love for Maine, gardening, painting plate portraits and crafting were just some of her talents that defined her artistic ability. In addition, she enjoyed sewing her young children’s clothing. A gifted professional soprano vocalist , Janice studied under well-known vocal instructor Rupert Neily as well as Maude Haines, her music teacher and organist. She received the Music Director’s Award and was a sought-after vocalist for area churches and special events. Active in the community, she supported her husband’s commitment to the Masons and Scottish Highlanders.

Survived by her daughter Vicki Cambridge, son Myles Cambridge Jr. and wife Lisa, grandchildren Hayley Griffin, Blair Griffin, Brooke Cambridge and Jennifer Craig, Ashley Cambridge and Sam Bauer, Lindsey Cambridge and William Crowley, great-granddaughter Olive Cambridge- Bauer, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Janice leaves behind a legacy of love and accomplishment.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice and the staff of Sentry Hill of York Harbor for their professional and compassionate care Janice received for nearly six years.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, 10 a.m., at Evergreen Cemetery Chapel, Stevens Avenue, Portland. For online condolences please visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Janice’s name to:

Preachers Aid Society

51 Charles Wesley Ct,

Wells, ME 04090

207-467-3246

