LIMESTONE – Arthur Herbert Thompson passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Dec. 24, 2023, at his home on his family farm. He was born on this same farm on Feb. 21, 1934, to Josiah and Helen (Adair) Thompson. He leaves behind his wife and love of his life, Fritzie (Marilyn) Page Thompson whom he married on Sept. 2, 1955. Art and Fritzie were a team from the very beginning in life, family, and work. Art dearly loved his family and is survived by his daughter, Barbara McManus and her husband Hugh of Keithville, La.; his daughter Nancy Wyman and her husband Steve of Hopkinton, Mass.; his son Jay Thompson and his wife Diane of Presque Isle, as well as his grandchildren; Lindsey Wyman, Kylie Wyman, Justin Thompson, Brandon Thompson, Curtis McManus and Danika Butler and her husband Micah, plus 4 great grandchildren. Art is also survived by his beloved sister Ruth Basista of Marlborough, Mass. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law, David Page and wife Sharon of Waterville, niece, Shelly Page of Gray; nephew, Mark Page of Gray, and his daughter, Mya. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother-in-law, Wendell Basista. Art was a 1952 graduate of Limestone High School and then went on attend the University of Maine at Orono graduating in 1956 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering and was a member of the fraternity, ATO. He then returned to Limestone and became the 3rd generation to farm potatoes on the Thompson family farm. Then in 1962, he pursued a career in estate planning that was both rewarding and suited him perfectly, where he guided and inspired many clients and colleagues. He supported and blessed so many lives. Art loved God, his family, his church, and his community. He was deeply involved in the Limestone United Methodist Church and faithfully served in the ministry of the church. He developed his own spiritual life through faithful worship and bible study. A few of the many organizations that he was active in were; Jaycees, Life Underwriter, Church Mission Trips, MSSM, Loring Development, Limestone Rotary, Maine Community Foundation and the running group, Aroostook Mustards. From picnics in his beloved woods with family and friends to traveling, Art enjoyed life to the fullest. He had an affinity for Farmall tractors and loved fly fishing, running, cross country skiing, kayaking, working in the woods, tending his trees, and delivering bags of potatoes and calendars to his valued clients and friends. Art requested that the following be shared, “I’m Free” by Anne Lindgren Davison: Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free. I’m following the path God laid for me. I took his hand when I heard him call. I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day to laugh, to love, to work or play. Tasks left undone must stay that way, I’ve found that peace at the close of day. If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss. Ah yes, these things, I too, will miss. Be not burdened with times of sorrow, I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life’s been full, I’ve savored much, good friends, good times, a loved one’s touch. If my time seemed all too brief, don’t lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart, rejoice with me, God wanted me now, God set me free.

A Celebration of Life will take place in 2024. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Giberson-Dorsey Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 144 Main Street, Fort Fairfield. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.gibersondorseyfuneralhome.com .

Donations in his memory may be made to the Memorial Fund at the Limestone United Methodist Church, 2 Burleigh Avenue,

Limestone, ME 04750.