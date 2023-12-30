SANFORD – Audrey E. (Stevens) Driskell, 95, formerly of Portland, passed away quietly, on Dec. 26, 2023, at Pinnacle Rehab and Health in Sanford, after a long illness. Born in South Portland, on Feb. 20, 1928, her family moved to Portland, and made their home on Wilmot Street, where she grew up and attended area schools. She graduated from Deering High School, class of 1946, as well as the class of 1950 at Gorham State Teachers College, (USM).

Audrey began her teaching career in Weymouth, Mass. Returning to Portland, she met her husband Gordon, “Jack”, through mutual friends and married in 1951. She and Jack raised their family in Portland as she continued her teaching career as a substitute teacher for the City of Portland and later a full time teacher at Baxter Elementary School (Ocean Avenue Elementary). Audrey was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church as well as belonging to Cumberland County Retired Teachers, National Education Association, and Gorham Alumni Association. During her retirement, Audrey volunteered at Maine Medical Center as a member of The Women’s Board. In 2013, Audrey was honored as Maine Medical Center’s, Volunteer of the Year. The summer months, were filled with traveling with her husband and spending time with family at their lake cottage in Norway, Maine.

Audrey was predeceased by her parents and her husband Gordon. She is survived by her daughter, Shelbie Dyer (Brian) and son Gordon(Mary Beth) Driskell. Three grandchildren, Timothy Dyer of Standish, Ross (Jen) Dyer and Laura Dyer of Buxton; her brother, Jon Stevens of Gorham.

The family thanks the caregivers of Home Instead and Aging Excellence; Northern Light Health Care Hospice, the staff at Atria, Kennebunk, and the staff at Pinnacle Sanford, for the care they gave Audrey.

