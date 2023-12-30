NAPLES – Stephen R. Leo, 70, of Naples, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, with his family by his side after a long battle with leukemia at Mass General in Boston. Steve was born on Oct. 10, 1953, in Marlborough, Mass., a son of Robert and Joanne (Connolly) Leo. As a young boy the family moved to Portland where he attended local schools and graduated from Deering High School. After high school, Steve met the love of his life Brenda. The two were wed in the summer of 1982. Steve and Brenda lived in Gray for a number of years before settling in the beautiful community of Naples in 1984. He worked in manufacturing and machining in varying capacities over the years, but mostly as a welder for Southworth Machine in Portland for over 30 years. He later worked for Dielectric and RadioDetection in Raymond.

The family would like to thank RadioDetection for their support.

Steve was a big sports fan and was a dedicated New England sports team’s fan. His dedication to sports also extended to frequently taking his children to Portland Sea Dogs and Pirates games. Steve was a family man at heart and his greatest enjoyment was when he was able to combine the two and coach his kids Kari and Andrew’s various sports teams. This included coaching for over 12 years as a youth baseball coach in Naples. Steve and his daughter Kari were avid golfers. On any given weekend or after work, you could find the two of them somewhere near a golf course working on their game together. When Steve wasn’t golfing with Kari, you could find him in the front yard hitting endless ground balls (without mercy) to his son Andrew. During the winter months, he could be found teaching his kids how to ski at Pleasant Mountain Bridgton. Steve also loved the outdoors and would take the kids on hikes during the summer. His favorite hikes were in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Steve loved to hike around the Presidential Range with his son Andrew. The two would try to summit Mt. Washington faster than the previous year. Stevie was known as Grampy by his two grandchildren Abigail and Austin. Grampy and Abigail made their first trip to the top of Mt. Washington when she was six-months old. Grampy would get a call from Austin almost every night to talk about their day and ask him advice about fishing, hockey or life. Stevie also loved animals. After the kids left Steve and Brenda started to fill their time with bird watching together. Steve always enjoyed having cats around the house. He will leave behind his beloved cat “peanut” who was always by his side and was an excellent therapy cat for him. Stevie will always be remembered for being that son, brother, husband, father and grandfather with a sense of humor and always being there when you needed him the most. He is loved by his wife, Brenda of Naples; his daughter, Kari Wolney and her husband, David of Buxton; his son, Andrew and his wife, Ashley and their children, Abigail and Austin of Medford, NJ; his mother, JoAnne Leo of Portland; a brother, Robert Leo and his wife, Sheri of Gray; a sister, Patricia Norris and her husband, Richard of Windham; niece Amy Longval and her husband, Ken of Portland and their children, Colin, Faith and Reagan; niece Kristen Guite and her husband, Ben of Scarborough and their children, Max and Patrick; niece Kerianne “Kiki” Morgan and her husband, Steve of Windham.

There will be memorial visitation from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

The family would like to thank Dr. Drew Rogers and his oncology team at Maine Care and the team at Mass General Hospital, especially the nurses on Lunder10 where his humor was on full display even during the hardest times. We thank you for treating him with great compassion, kindness and empathy till the end.

