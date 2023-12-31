WESTBROOK – Eric Scott Johnson, 60, beloved father, friend, and outdoorsman, passed away on Dec. 26, 2023, with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with dementia.

Eric was born on June 10, 1963, at the Westbrook Community Hospital, son to Donald and Sheila Johnson. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1981 and Hesser College in 1983, where he received a degree in business. Following college, he would follow in his father’s footsteps, devoting his career to the family business, Portland’s Phoenix Welding, which he would come to lead and continue to grow.

Eric was an involved and loving father. He never missed a chance sit at one of his daughter, McKenzie’s, dance recitals or his son, Zachary’s, soccer games. He was always there as his children’s biggest fan, and made many a friends along the sidelines. Outside the lines, his hobbies included hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling which he shared with his father, children and friends. Apart from sports, he was also blessed to have Kaylee Brown become a part of his family’s life, they enjoyed doing art projects and sharing in their love of animals.

Lastly, he will be most remembered by his love, graciousness and generosity in giving back to his direct community. Eric was no stranger to helping out individuals in the community; whether it was finding winter jackets for children, supplying food to the local food pantries, sponsoring youth athletics, building soccer nets for kids to play or helping out individuals and families directly- Eric always helped the people around him, never looking for praise or expecting a thank you. His charitable actions truly embodied his character and life values.

Eric leaves behind his best friend and mother of his children, Jennifer Johnson; his son, Zachary Johnson, daughter, McKenzie Johnson; sister, Dawn Leighton and husband, Harold; four nieces and nephews, Cassidy, Brock, Vance, and Mallory Leighton. He also leaves behind Jeanne Deetjen, Anne-Marie Perron and her three children, Renee (and children Eli and Elouise), Jamie (and child Layla) and Tyler as well as Kristine and daughter Marisa, and Karen Deetjen. In addition, lifelong friend Joe Gallant and family friend Ciera Bellino.

The family thanks for the immediate care of team Millay at Sedgewood Commons, Falmouth, for the love Eric received under their care.

Service/Speaking’s will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, followed by a celebration of life from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks.

In lieu of flowers,

the family wishes for donations to be made in Eric’s name to the Westbrook Community Center.

