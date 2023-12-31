CAPE ELIZABETH – Joseph Daniel Calise, 75, of Cape Elizabeth passed away on Dec. 21, 2023, at home. Joe was born in Providence, R.I., on March 22, 1948, to Archie and Elizabeth Calise. He attended Rhode Island College in North Providence, R.I., on a full scholarship, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1969. He graduated with a masters degree in economics from the Whittemore School of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire in 1972.

He married Judith Patterson on Aug. 16, 1969 in Lynnfield, Mass.

Joe spent his career with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, serving Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont for over 32 years. In 2005, he was the recipient of the Susan E. Simpson Highest Achievement Award from the Maine Real Estate Managers Association for his contributions to affordable housing throughout Northern New England.

Joe was an avid sailor and member of Centerboard Yacht Club in South Portland, where he and his family spent many summer days on Casco Bay. A classic car enthusiast, when the winds were not conducive to sailing, he enjoyed cruising the coast of Maine in his classic convertible de jour with the wind blowing through what was left of his hair.

He loved traveling with his wife and family, fishing for stripers in the waters of Ferry Beach, and for brook trout in the rivers and lakes of Rangeley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Elizabeth Calise; and brother, Daniel Dominic of Providence, R.I.

He is survived by Judy, his wife of 54 years; his son, Andrew David of Bend, Ore., daughter, Emily Anne and her husband E. Brooks Bornhofft; grandsons Elias and Alden Bornhofft of Cape Elizabeth; brother, Archie Calise of Narragansett, R.I. and wife Eve, sisters Debbie Lockwood of Warwick, R.I., Cate Loree and husband Bruce of Rutland Mass.; nephews Daniel, Jamie, and Michael Calise, Kelly Lockwood, Holly Lockwood, Kyle Calise, Alex Loree; goddaughter, Madeline Loree; and great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Jan. 3, 2024, at 11 a.m., at the First Congregational Church on Cottage Road in South Portland.

His family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for their support during his final weeks.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to Toys for Tots or the

Good Shepherd Food Bank,

causes Joe supported during his lifetime.

