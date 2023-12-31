SCARBOROUGH – Martha “Marti” Klein Grace, beloved wife of J. Peter Grace III formerly of Dallas, Texas, and Pretty Marsh, died peacefully at her home in Scarborough, surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Marti was born in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 18, 1951, to parents George and Annie Frances Klein. As a young girl, Marti enjoyed playing with dolls, especially dress up dolls, and this favorite pastime was evident in Marti’s classically chic outfits as an adult. She was a trend-setter in the Grace family, showcasing current couture from her personal shopper at the Dallas Tootsies store, on the streets of Northeast Harbor, Bar Harbor, Portland and New York.

Marti received her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas (Dallas) and a law degree from Texas Tech. She worked for Fina Oil and Chemical Company in Dallas for decades and served as a Fina client liaison in Belgium. Living overseas as a Fina employee stirred a love of travel in Marti and after marrying Peter in 2009, they enjoyed exciting trips abroad – exploring Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Patagonia, the Faulklands, Alaska and Australia. Marti was instrumental in helping Peter plan treasured time together during memorable family vacations with all their children and grandchildren to Ireland, Colorado, Vermont and New York.

Marti shared recipes (always Ina Garten!) and stories, and her smile and laughter brightened whatever room she was in. She was a blonde ray of sunshine and loved by her extended family.

After Peter was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011, their travels stayed closer to home in beautiful Pretty Marsh where they lived for almost 10 years on the Acadia coastline. Days were spent visiting with family and friends, reading together, enjoying hikes in the woods with their beloved dogs, rooting for their favorite sports teams, preparing gourmet meals, attending AA meetings, and watching amazing sunsets across Blue Hill Bay. One of Marti’s many accomplishments was maintaining 28 years of sobriety, which made her and everyone around her very proud.

Marti was predeceased by both parents; and her brother, George; as well as her cherished bichon frise, Clouseau.

She is survived by her sister, Maryann; her husband, Peter; and stepchildren Gail Grace Shefcik (Jim), Hilary Grace Leonhard (Todd), and J. Peter Grace IV (Sheila); and grandchildren Jake, Erik, Lilly and Peter.

Like the exquisite pieces in Marti’s art glass collection, she is remembered for her vibrant beauty, strength, and individuality. May she rest in eternal peace.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 31 at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, from 1 to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Marti’s memory to the

ALS Association,

Best Friends

Animal Rescue, or the

Friends of Acadia.

