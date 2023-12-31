PORTLAND – Paul Matthew Frederick, 55, of Buxton, passed away at Maine Medical Center on Dec. 21, 2023. He was born in Portland on July 22, 1968, son to George B. Frederick Jr. and Beverly (Olsen) Frederick.

Paul received his education through the Scarborough School Department and graduated from Thornton Academy; class of 1988.

Paul did many things in life. He worked in landscaping during a short stay in Florida, went dragger fishing with Uncle Scuppie, lobstering with Greg, Nappi Disributors, volunteered at the Buxton Food Pantry, Precision Landscaping and, most recently, worked for the DOT in Standish. He also worked on the weekends with his sister at Turners’ Lobsters.

Paul is survived by his parents, George (Patricia) Frederick Jr., and Beverly Caron; his sister, Debbie (Greg) Turner; as well as a large extended family, many friends and coworkers.

He was predeceased by his brother, Michael A. Frederick; and his stepfather, Edward Caron.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough.

To view Paul’s full obituary please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Paul’s name, are asked to consider a donation to a charity

of their choice.

