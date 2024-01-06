John P. Polland

CASCO – John P. Polland, 87, of Casco, died on Dec. 22, 2023. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate John’s life from 1-3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12 at the Hall Funeral Home in Casco. Tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

